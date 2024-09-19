Cast Your Vote in the Bobcat Park and Rec Makeover Contest

Five Finalists Compete for a $100,000 Grand Prize Makeover

WEST FARGO, N.D., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Five finalists are vying to win the Bobcat Park and Rec Makeover Contest worth $100,000, and public voting is now open to help determine the winner.

Bobcat Company, which launched the contest in mid-July by teaming up with brand ambassador and renovation expert Chip Gaines for a baseball field makeover in Waco, Texas, aims at inspiring communities to look for the potential in their hometown.

Hundreds of nominations were submitted from parks across 44 states. Finalists were selected in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) based on several criteria, including demonstrated need, sustainability impact and long-term community benefit.

The finalists include:

Aaron Perry Park in Pontiac, Michigan : Traditionally used for baseball and soccer, the park's baseball fields have fallen into disrepair and are now unusable. The two baseball fields at the park require full restoration, with the goal of the Pontiac Youth Recreation Program using the space for its Youth Baseball Program.

Chestnut Street Park in Henderson, North Carolina : Currently used for basketball games and community gatherings, the park lacks running water and permanent restrooms. The basketball court requires significant repairs due to large cracks. If selected, the park will be enhanced to better accommodate family gatherings and community picnics, continuing its role as a vital community space.

City of Purcell in Purcell, Oklahoma : The tennis courts at the Purcell Multi-Purpose Center require significant repairs, including resurfacing the courts and upgrading the outdated, maintenance-intensive lighting system. The city aims to revitalize the area with new surfaces, modern lighting and additional amenities to ensure a safe and accessible space for the community. Plans also include expanding the courts to accommodate Pickleball.

Ivan K. Hill Park in Winfield, Alabama : This multi-use park, featuring ballfields, playgrounds and a senior center, requires updates to improve safety and accessibility. Plans include replacing the original 1960s fencing and backstop and enhancing access to the fields and restrooms. The renovations aim to ensure long-term accessibility for both players and spectators.

Jones Park in Galveston, Texas : Jones Park has long been neglected, suffering from a lack of shade trees and frequent flooding, rendering it unusable for extended periods. The proposed overhaul includes a new basketball court, benches, sidewalks, and trees or shade structures, creating a safe and revitalized space for the community.

"We are moved by the incredible stories from communities nationwide, which highlight the need for park improvements to create safe and accessible gathering spaces," said Laura Ness Owens, Bobcat vice president of global brand and marketing. "Through this contest, we hope it inspires others to recognize opportunities within their own neighborhoods and find ways to give back."

Voting is open through Oct. 3 at bobcat.com. Individuals can vote once per 24-hour period during the voting period. The winner will be announced in late October 2024. The contest runner-up will receive a new Bobcat zero-turn mower.

To learn more about how Bobcat is giving back to communities, please visit bobcat.com.

Media Resources: Please visit this Dropbox link to download photos of each of the parks and recreation finalists.

About Bobcat Company

Bobcat Company empowers people to accomplish more, a mission it has honored since creating the compact equipment industry in 1958. As a leading global manufacturer, Bobcat has a proud legacy of innovation, delivering smart solutions to customers' toughest challenges. Backed by the support of a global dealership network, Bobcat offers an extensive line of worksite solutions, including loaders, excavators, tractors, utility vehicles, telehandlers, mowers, turf renovation equipment, light compaction, portable power, industrial air, forklifts, attachments, implements, parts and services.

With its North American headquarters in West Fargo, North Dakota, Bobcat leads the industry with its innovative offerings designed to transform how the world works, builds cities and supports communities for a more sustainable future. The Bobcat brand is owned by Doosan Bobcat Inc., a company within Doosan Group.

About the National Recreation and Park Association

The National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) is the leading not-for-profit organization dedicated to building strong, vibrant and resilient communities through the power of parks and recreation. With more than 60,000 members, NRPA advances this mission by investing in and championing the work of park and recreation professionals and advocates — the catalysts for positive change in service of equity, climate-readiness, and overall health and well-being. For more information, visit nrpa.org. For digital access to NRPA's flagship publication, Parks & Recreation, visit parksandrecreation.org.

