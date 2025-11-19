Cast Your Vote: Parade and Steller's Search for America's Favorite Small Town Begins

Spotlight your favorite communities across the country and be entered to win a trip valued at up to $1,500

KIRKLAND, Wash., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide voting is now open in America's Favorite Small Towns competition, created by Parade, one of the country's most-loved national media brands for over 80 years, and Steller, the platform that connects travel videos to trip planning and booking.

The competition celebrates the charm and unique character of communities across the U.S. with populations under 250,000 leading up to the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026.

How to Vote

Voters are now invited to help choose the small towns that help define America by visiting https://americasfavoritesmalltowns.parade.com/ through early spring 2026. Participants can show support for their favorite small towns by casting one vote per day.

To participate, simply select the town's region and state, and enter a valid email address. Each vote not only boosts exposure for the small town but also enters the voter for a chance to win a trip valued up to $1,500.

How Voting Helps Small Towns

Every vote cast will help a small town in their quest for the title of America's Favorite and increase their exposure to over 130 million potential travelers through Parade.com, Steller.co, and their combined social channels.

"Small towns are the heart of our country, filled with stories and traditions that bring people together—something Parade has been celebrating for more than 80 years," said Lisa Delaney, General Manager and Chief Content Officer of Parade. "Now, people across the U.S. have a chance to support these communities and show why their town deserves to be called America's favorite."

Small Towns Can Still Enter

Any town with a population under 250,000 can still enter the America's Favorite Small Towns Competition between now and January 2026, at https://favoritesmalltowns.awardsplatform.com/. States, Destination Marketing Organizations, Convention and Visitor Bureaus, and any Chamber of Commerce may enter on behalf of their communities.

"The entries we've received in the competition highlight how special and diverse small towns across the U.S. really are, from mountain towns to coastal gems and charming main streets," said Pete Bryant, CEO of Steller. "We're thrilled that voting is now open, so that travelers and locals alike can be part of celebrating the best of small-town America."

What's Next in the America's Favorite Small Towns Competition

Voting will determine the small towns that advance to the final round, which will be announced in early spring. Each finalist will be featured in Parade's "Favorite Small Towns in America" special print issue and across Parade and Steller's digital and social channels. A winner will be announced from each state on June 1, 2026, and the national winner will be announced on June 12, 2026.

The ultimate winning town will receive:

Free advertising placement in a Parade special print issue.

The ability to promote the achievement with the "Favorite Small Town in America" badge and signage.

A Parade x Steller activation at the winning town's July 4th celebration, complete with potential celebrity appearances, sponsor giveaways, and national media coverage.

About Steller

Steller, headquartered in Kirkland, Wash., is the market leading travel planning platform that guides travelers from inspiration to planning and booking through authentic experiences of their favorite creators. Steller's patent pending platform distributes millions of pieces of bespoke, worldwide video content that can be found and booked on the Steller app. Learn more at www.steller.co and stellerforbusiness.com.

About Parade

Parade, the premium legacy entertainment and lifestyle brand, has been enlightening, delighting and inspiring audiences for more than 80 years. Parade is owned and operated by The Arena Group Holdings, Inc (NYSE American: AREN), a brand, data and IP company that builds, acquires and scales high-performing digital assets. Arena combines technology, storytelling and entrepreneurship to create deep content verticals that engage passionate audiences across sports & leisure, lifestyle and finance. Through their portfolio of owned and operated brands including Parade, TheStreet, Men's Journal, Athlon Sports, ShopHQ and the Adventure Network (Surfer, Powder, Bike Magazine and more), they deliver trusted content and meaningful experiences to millions of users each month. Visit thearenagroup.net to learn more.

