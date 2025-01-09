Castañeda + Heidelman LLP Welcomes Nonprofit Law Expert Jeannie Rose Barksdale as Partner

Barksdale brings deep expertise in corporate governance, risk mitigation, internal investigations, and legal compliance for nonprofits

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Castañeda + Heidelman LLP (C+H) today announced that Jeannie Rose Barksdale has joined the firm as partner. Based in Washington, D.C., Barksdale will support the firm's continued growth in serving sophisticated faith-based and humanitarian nonprofit organizations.

"Jeannie Rose's ability to bring a steady hand during crises – whether through board disputes, staff safety concerns, or public relations issues – has made her a trusted advisor to organizations navigating difficult situations," said Juan Castañeda, co-founder and partner of C+H. "Her extensive experience working across jurisdictions, both domestically and internationally, makes her uniquely qualified to provide innovative solutions to our clients' complex challenges."

Barksdale has worked extensively with charities, social enterprises, and mission-driven organizations as both in-house and outside counsel, specializing in corporate governance, risk mitigation, internal investigations, and legal compliance. Prior to joining C+H, Barksdale served as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for International Justice Mission, a global non-profit that protects people in poverty from violence, where she built a legal function capable of supporting IJM's global operations. She was previously an attorney at a large firm specializing in nonprofit law.

Barksdale graduated magna cum laude from New York University School of Law, where she was an Order of the Coif Florence Allen Scholar, a Fellow at the Center for Human Rights and Global Justice, and an editor at the Journal for International Law and Politics. She earned her bachelor's degree with distinction from Stanford University. She serves on the boards of Church of the Advent (Washington, D.C.) and Christian Legal Aid of the District of Columbia.

About Castañeda + Heidelman LLP

Castañeda + Heidelman LLP is a boutique law firm with a national presence focused on litigation, investigations, employment, regulatory compliance, and intellectual property/data privacy. The firm consists exclusively of highly experienced attorneys whose backgrounds include AmLaw 100 firm practice, in-house legal departments, and the Department of Justice, and is trusted by medium-sized private businesses in diverse industries, sophisticated faith-based and humanitarian non-profits, and high-net-worth executives.

