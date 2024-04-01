Castaway Cannabis Sets Sail in Delran, New Jersey by the Delaware River with Grand Opening of Nautical-Themed retail store.

DELRAN, N.J., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Castaway Cannabis, a new and exciting cannabis retail store with a unique nautical theme, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its flagship location in Delran, New Jersey. The recent official launch invited the community to set sail with Castaway and to explore a new world of cannabis experience.

Inspired by the spirit of adventure and the open seas, Castaway Cannabis offers an array of high-quality cannabis products in a one-of-a-kind setting. The store boasts a stunning octopus-themed interior and is designed to transport customers to an immersive nautical environment. With over 70 parking spaces available, customers can easily embark on their journey to discover the best deals in the state.

Marzena Weaver, a passionate advocate for health and wellness, is excited to introduce Castaway Cannabis to the community and share her wealth of experience in the healthcare field with cannabis enthusiasts. With a strong foundation in nursing and a successful track record as a small business owner in the home care industry, Marzena is dedicated to providing a safe, welcoming, and educational environment for customers seeking high-quality cannabis products.

"As a woman-owned business, I am proud to bring Castaway Cannabis to Delran and leverage my background in healthcare to offer a unique and informed perspective on the benefits of cannabis," said Marzena Weaver, Co-Founder and President of Castaway Cannabis. "I believe that by combining my experience in healthcare with the emerging cannabis industry, we can provide a holistic approach to wellness and help individuals make informed choices about their health and lifestyle."

Castaway Cannabis is committed to offering a curated selection of premium array of cannabis products, expert guidance, and a welcoming atmosphere that fosters learning and exploration. Marzena's dedication to serving the community and empowering individuals to take control of their health aligns perfectly with Castaway Cannabis' mission to provide a personalized and enriching cannabis experience.

Join us at Castaway Cannabis in Delran, New Jersey, and embark on a journey towards wellness and discovery in the world of cannabis. Experience the difference that healthcare expertise and a passion for quality can make in your cannabis shopping experience.

Stay connected with Castaway Cannabis by following us on social media and visiting our website at www.castawaycanna.com and to receive updates on community events and discounts.

SOURCE Castaway Cannabis