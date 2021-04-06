Casted, the First Audio and Video Podcast Solution for B2B Marketers, Raises $7M in Series A Round Led by Revolution Ventures

INDIANAPOLIS, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Casted , the first Amplified Marketing Platform and the only audio and video podcast solution made for B2B marketers, today announces $7 million in Series A funding led by Revolution Ventures . The round also includes current investors High Alpha Capital, Elevate Ventures, and Tappan Hill Ventures.

Casted enables B2B enterprises to leverage audio and video content as a highly effective sales and marketing tool. With Casted, marketing teams can publish content, access a fully searchable content archive with transcription services and tagging, amplify content with cross-channel distribution and SEO optimization, and quantify the impact of content through data-driven analytics. The software seamlessly unites with the digital marketing platforms that businesses already know and trust, including industry powerhouses HubSpot, WordPress, Marketo, Pardot, Eloqua, and Drift.

Casted's customers include PayPal, HubSpot, Drift, and ZoomInfo and their platform is the system of record for Salesforce's 25+ podcasting shows worldwide. Closing out 2020, Casted quadrupled revenue, tripled its customer base, and doubled its team size. The new funding will be used to expand the team and scale the platform with new integrations and partnerships.

"Marketers today are trying to create high volumes of amazing, top-ranking content while relying on incredibly outdated methods," said Lindsay Tjepkema, CEO and co-founder of Casted. "We're introducing a new way that empowers marketers to prioritize audiences over algorithms by starting with the rich audio and video content audiences want, then using it to fuel all other channels."

"B2B marketing is undergoing a digital transformation as corporate marketers are increasingly shifting to podcasting to build more authentic relationships with their customers," said David Golden, Managing Partner at Revolution Ventures. "Casted offers organizations critical insights into how customers are engaging with audio and video content, then integrates that data with enterprise-wide marketing efforts. The company is the first-of-its kind in an industry that has the potential to be a multi-billion dollar category."

"High Alpha is thrilled to be partnering with Revolution to fund Casted's next wave of growth. Leading brands are turning to podcasting in huge numbers to deliver meaningful and digestible content to their audiences," said Scott Dorsey, Managing Partner of High Alpha and Board Member of Casted. "I am very excited to work alongside Lindsay and her amazing team to usher in an entirely new era of marketing."

About Casted

Casted is the first Amplified Marketing Platform and the only audio and video podcast solution designed for enterprise marketers. Casted's platform empowers B2B companies to activate, amplify, and attribute audio and video content while increasing brand awareness, driving lead generation, and bolstering customer engagement. Casted's customers include Salesforce, PayPal, HubSpot, Drift, and ZoomInfo. Based in Indianapolis, the company is backed by Revolution Ventures, High Alpha Capital, Elevate Ventures, Tappan Hill Ventures, and more. Learn more at casted.us or follow on Twitter @gocasted .

About High Alpha

High Alpha, based in Indianapolis, Indiana, is a leading venture studio that conceives, launches and scales next-generation B2B SaaS companies. The High Alpha portfolio includes leading cloud companies Attentive, SalesLoft, Zylo, Terminus, The Mom Project, Lessonly, LogicGate, MetaCX, Socio and more. For more information visit highalpha.com or follow on Twitter @highalpha .

About Revolution Ventures

Revolution Ventures is Revolution's institutionally-backed early stage fund investing in companies around the country that are attacking large, multi-billion dollar categories. Co-founders Steve Case and Investment Partners Tige Savage, David Golden, and Clara Sieg work with companies that meet their disciplined criteria and form true partnerships with founders to help them build market-leading businesses. Revolution Ventures is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and part of Revolution's family of funds including Revolution Growth and the Rise of the Rest Seed Funds. Visit us online at revolution.com/ventures or @Revolution .

