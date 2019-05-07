Casteel Schoenborn VP Kate Croft Honored as one of NIRI's 40 Under 40
May 07, 2019, 10:00 ET
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Investor Relations Institute honored Katherine L. Croft as one of NIRI's 40 Under 40 "most talented young individuals in the investor relations community."
The world's largest professional investor relations association selected individuals based on "contributions to their companies, communities, the IR profession, and to NIRI." Croft is a vice president of investor relations and director of media relations with Casteel Schoenborn, which she joined in 2011.
"Our clients' C-suite executives, board members, and in-house IR and communications teams rely on Kate's good counsel, skill and judgement," said Jeffrey A. Schoenborn, a Casteel Schoenborn principal. "She is the consummate professional, and we're thrilled NIRI recognized Kate as one of the best young talents in the business by naming her to our industry's inaugural 40 Under 40 list."
At Casteel Schoenborn, Croft is responsible for planning and executing investor relations and public relations strategies for clients including publicly traded banks with assets ranging from $500 million to more than $100 billion, as well as corporate clients in a range of other industries. The NIRI member began her PR and IR career in 2009, after earning her bachelor's degree in political science from Miami University.
Casteel Schoenborn Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Casteel Schoenborn clients – publicly traded companies, private enterprises, private equity firms and their legal and financial advisors – look to the investor relations and corporate communications firm's professionals to enhance and protect corporate reputations, secure full and fair equity valuation and achieve strategic business objectives. The firm specializes in serving regional and community banks, manufacturing and industrial companies, life sciences enterprises and retailers. Whether called upon to support ongoing IR and public relations programs, or advise on discrete matters such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets activities, or crisis communications, Casteel Schoenborn provides clients with actionable strategic counsel and responsive service from recognized leaders in the field. More information is available at csirfirm.com.
For More Information Contact:
Casteel Schoenborn
888.609.8351
info@csirfirm.com
www.csirfirm.com
SOURCE Casteel Schoenborn
Share this article