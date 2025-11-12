CASTELLO EXPANDS NATIONAL FOOTPRINT WITH ALL-NEW HICKORY SMOKED HAVARTI CHEESE

The Brand is Introducing a Smokey Profile to It's Beloved Havarti Cheese

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CASTELLO® , makers of award-winning, creatively crafted cheeses and the #1 Havarti brand in the United States, is thrilled to announce the next step in increasing its national presence with the launch of its Hickory Smoked Havarti Cheese.

New Castello Hickory Smoked Havarti Cheese

According to Nielsen Discover1, smoked is the #1 specialty cheese flavor and accounts for 43% of flavored specialty cheese. Hickory Smoked Havarti was the next natural extension in Castello's Havarti portfolio, adding onto previous varieties like Creamy Havarti , Aged Havarti , Dill Havarti , Jalepeño Havarti , among others.

Castello® Hickory Smoked Havarti is crafted in the traditional Danish style, then gently cold-smoked over real, natural hickory wood chips for up to 48 hours, gently infusing natural smoky aromas without overpowering its signature buttery, subtly sweet taste and creamy texture.This unique slow, cold-smoked process gives the Castello Hickory Smoked Havarti its elevated and unrivaled flavor.

With the same creamy, melty havarti that Castello is known for, and a smooth, subtle smokiness from real, natural hickory wood, the result is a beautifully balanced cheese that's both refined and comforting. Castello Hickory Smoked Havarti Cheese is ideal for everyday enjoyment or gourmet entertaining, from a melty grilled cheese to a creamy mac & cheese or elevated dip . It's also a great addition to serve on a charcuterie board, or enjoyed on its own.

"Castello is committed to not just meeting, but exceeding expectations for what a specialty cheese can be. Our new Hickory Smoked Havarti is a perfect embodiment of that philosophy," said Kevin Rider, Senior Brand Manager at Arla Foods. "This launch reaffirms our dedication to creative craftsmanship and bringing unique, irresistible flavors to shoppers throughout the country and we're excited to see how cheese lovers enjoy it - whether that be in a grilled cheese or a beautiful charcuterie board."

The brand's Hickory Smoked Havarti is available now at retailers including Albertson's, Safeway in the Pacific Northwest, and Midwest retailers like Roundy's, Mariano's, Dierbergs, Festival, Rosauers and Haggen and select Walmart locations across the nation. Full distribution list available upon request. Castello® Hickory Smoked Havarti comes in an 8oz. chunk, priced competitively at a suggested retail price of $7.99 USD.

About CASTELLO Cheese

Part of the Arla family, the CASTELLO brand is steeped in a rich tradition of cheesemaking excellence dating back to 1893. Committed to Creatively Crafted Cheese - from irresistibly creamy, to curiously crumbly - a world of sensations awaits within each type of Castello Cheese. Castello's award-winning cheeses have always brought a balance of innovation and tradition to the craft of cheese making. Today, the brand continues to cover a wide range of traditional and unique cheeses, such as Creamy Havarti, Aged Havarti, Gouda, Traditional Danish Blue Cheese and clean label Whipped Cheese Dips. For more information, visit www.castellocheese.com .

