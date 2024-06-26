Castello Introduces New Premium Whipped Dips In Three Flavors

Crafted in Denmark with Clean Label Ingredients, Castello Whipped Dips Elevate Dipping and Mealtime Experiences

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CASTELLO® , makers of award-winning, creatively crafted cheeses, is excited to announce the growth of its product portfolio with the introduction of Castello Whipped Dips. Made from imported Danish cheese and carefully selected herbs and spices, Castello Whipped Dips offer an extra creamy, light, airy and delightfully fluffy texture for improved dipping, snacking and unexpected recipe pairings. The product is currently available in three flavors:

Castello Releases Whipped Dips in Three Flavors

Garlic & Herb: Tangy notes of garlic and the wonderfully fresh taste of parsley and basil

Cracked Pepper: Aromatic spiciness of cracked peppercorns

Paprika & Chili: Infused with the aromatic notes of paprika and hint of spicy-slightly sweet chili

Castello Whipped Dips are made with simple, natural ingredients and contain no stabilizers, gums, preservatives or artificial flavors. As more consumers embrace better-for-you snacking with less processed foods that are still affordable, Castello Whipped Dips provide a clean label product with versatile year-round use cases from summer entertaining to holiday recipe hacks.

According to Mintel's 2023 Dips & Savory Spreads Report, the savory spreads and dips category has grown by as much as 25% in the past five years as home cooking and elevated snacking are on the rise, a key insight that led to the development of Castello Whipped Dips.

"As spreads, dips and more specifically whipped cheese dishes gain popularity, especially on social media, Castello is at the forefront of this trend with the introduction of this imported, restaurant-quality whipped dip that doesn't compromise on quality or taste!" said Kevin Rider, Brand Manager at Arla Foods. "Compared to many cheese-based dips on the market, Castello Whipped Dips offer optimal dipping moments with crackers, chips and crudité thanks to their fluffy texture; we developed Castello Whipped Dips with home cooking and simple recipe integrations in mind knowing how valuable this versatility component is for consumers."

Castello Whipped Dips come in 5.3oz resealable containers, priced competitively at a suggested starting retail price of $3.99. The product is now available in retailers including Sprouts and Winco, with additional nationwide rollouts to come throughout 2024.

About CASTELLO Cheese

Part of the Arla family, the CASTELLO brand is steeped in a rich tradition of cheesemaking excellence dating back to 1893. Committed to Creatively Crafted Cheese - from irresistibly creamy, to curiously crumbly - a world of sensations awaits within each type of Castello Cheese. Castello's award-winning cheeses have always brought a balance of innovation and tradition to the craft of cheese making. Today, the brand continues to cover a wide range of traditional and unique cheeses, such as Creamy Havarti, Aged Havarti, Gouda, Traditional Danish Blue Cheese and now Whipped Dips. For more information, visit www.castellocheese.com .

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Arla Foods