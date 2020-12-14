Castellum acquires classic office building in Helsinki

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum has today acquired a historic office building in Helsinki, located in one of the city's most dynamic developing areas. The acquisition price amounts to Eur 23,7 million including expenses of approximately Eur 0.7 million.

The acquisition regards Hämeentie 15, a historic and strategically located office property in the Sörnäinen district, where the post-industrial environment and creative atmosphere have made the area increasingly central, accessible and in high demand for offices and business premises. Sörnäinen is located just north of the CBD with excellent communications. It is also a short walk to the intensively developing Kalasatama and the properties that were part of our acquisition of the real estate company Lindström Invest in mid-November.

Hämeentie 15 was built in 1956 with an extension in 1990. The building also offers service in the form of a gym, a restaurant and a sauna with a terrace on the top of the building.

"It feels great that we have made a good acquisition in a good submarket. We signal our ambition to be active in the continued expansion in Helsinki", states Henrik Saxborn, CEO of Castellum AB.

The transaction in summary:

Castellum acquires the property Hämeentie 15 from CapMan Nordic Real Estate Investment S.á.r.l.

Acquisition price: 23,7 MEur including expenses of approximately Eur 0,7 million

Rental value: 2 MEur

Occupancy rate: 86%

Average contract duration: 3.2 years

Total lettable area: 7,879 sqm

Access date: December 11, 2020

Major tenants: Senaatti, Axa Partners, ITV Studios, Duunitori

For further information please contact:

Henrik Saxborn

CEO Castellum AB

+46.706.947450

Ulrika Danielsson

CFO Castellum AB

+46.31.607474

About Castellum:

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centres and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters. One of our sustainability goals is to be completely climate neutral by 2030. Castellum is the only Nordic real estate company selected by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.

www.castellum.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/castellum/r/castellum-acquires-classic-office-building-in-helsinki,c3252862

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8364/3252862/1347836.pdf Release https://news.cision.com/castellum/i/castellum-saxborn,c2860435 Castellum Saxborn

SOURCE Castellum