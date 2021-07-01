Castellum acquires office property in Solna Strand from Humlegården for approx. SEK 950 million

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum acquires the office property Aprikosen 3 from Humlegården and takes a step into one of Solna's most established office areas.

"It feels good to take position in Solna Strand, a well-established office cluster with great communications and service facilities. The property has a good tenant base and gives us development opportunities. This is a natural step in our ambition to grow further in Solna," says Henrik Saxborn, CEO of Castellum.

Solna Strand is a submarket located between Sundbyberg and Huvudsta along Bällstaviken. The area is easily reached regardless of mode of transport, and it takes just about 10 minutes to Stockholm city by subway. It is a well-established office cluster that will continue to develop as an office market.

"The location with proximity to both the subway and major roads is one of many qualities," says Martin Bjöörn, CEO of Castellum Region Stockholm-North. "The new acquisition strengthens our position in Stockholm and our product range in the Solna submarket."

Aprikosen 3 was built in 1972 and has a high and a low part. The property consists of flexible surfaces in a good standard, and is certified according to BREEAM In-Use "Very Good". The five largest tenants account for about 38% of the rental value.

The business in brief:

Castellum acquires the property-owning company for the office property Aprikosen 3 from Humlegården Holding III AB

Acquisition price: approx. SEK 950 million, including overheads

Access date: 1 September, 2021

Lettable area: 21,573 sqm

Annual rental value: approx. SEK 56 million

Larger tenant: Fenix Outdoor AB

Economical occupancy rate: 92%

Average contract duration (years): approx. 2.4

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Saxborn, CEO Castellum AB, +46 706-94 74 50

Ulrika Danielsson, CFO Castellum AB, +46 706-47 12 61

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the Nordic region's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of approximately SEK 96 billion. We are active in 14 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions with a lettable area of 3.8 million square meters. One of our sustainability goals is to be entirely climate neutral by 2030. Castellum is the only Nordic real estate company selected by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

