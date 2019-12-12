Castellum Acquires Properties in Central Västerås

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum has acquired two office buildings in central Västerås from the Imperia Fastigheter AB real estate company. Occupancy will occur December 18 this year, and January 9, 2020.

The acquisition comprises two office buildings: Kol 13 at Kopparbergsvägen 25 and Kungsängen 14 at the Pilgatan 4 address, with a total leasable area of approx. 7,551 sq.m. The acquisition price will come to MSEK 217, after deduction for deferred tax of MSEK 11. The transaction includes unutilized building rights valued at MSEK 5, which can enable new office-space construction covering approx. 2,500 sq.m. in one of the most centrally situated locations in Västerås.

"Västerås is an attractive city with a thriving economy and robust commerce, where we see great potential. We are furthering our stated strategy to strengthen our position as property manager of centrally situated commercial properties in growth areas. This acquisition represents one part of these efforts. It feels both important and fun to create further possibilities in helping to develop the Västerås city core," says Henrik Saxborn, CEO at Castellum AB.

Summary of the transaction:

Castellum acquires the Kol 13 and Kungsängen 14 properties in Västerås

Seller: Imperia Fastigheter AB

Acquisition price: MSEK 217

Occupancy date: December 18, 2019 for Kol 13 and January 9, 2020 for Kungsängen 14

Average contract length: 3.3 years

Leasing value: approx. MSEK 15 for 2020

Major tenants: Thoréngruppen AB

Leasable area and leasing rate respectively: approx. 7,551 sq.m., economic leasing rate: 99%

For further information contact:

Ulrika Danielsson, CFO, Castellum AB +46-706-47-12-61

Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden. Property values amount to SEK 92.7 billion and holdings comprise office, warehousing/logistics and public sector properties, covering a total leasable area of 4.2 million square metres. The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities in Sweden and also in Copenhagen and Helsinki.

In 2019, Castellum received two awards for sustainability efforts; designated Number One in the world by GRESB for the offices-and-logistics sector, as well as the Level Gold award for sustainability reporting from the EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association). In addition, Castellum is the only Nordic real-estate and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), joining a select group of companies in the world who perform best on sustainability issues. The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For further information visit www.castellum.com.

