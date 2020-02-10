Castellum Constructing New Office Building in Västerås

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum is planning to erect an office building comprising 5,800 sq. m. and 5 storeys in the attractive Kopparlunden area, with direct connection to the central districts of Västerås. According to calculations, the total investment will amount to approx. MSEK 195, and construction will begin during Q1 of 2020. The major tenant will be Försäkringskassan (the Swedish social security authority) which has signed a 6-year leasing contract.

"The investment we're planning for Västerås is in line with our strategy of adding to our property portfolio with modern offices for companies as well as for state authorities and government agencies. The building will be constructed in an attractive area under rapid expansion. It's the kind of background we see as a very good investment," says Henrik Saxborn, CEO at Castellum AB.

Försäkringskassan is a new tenant for Castellum in Västerås. Approximately 350 of the authority's employees will work in the new offices, which will feature a clear environmental profile. Sustainability was a significant factor for the new tenants. The building will be certified according to the Miljöbyggnad Gold standard, which means compliance with the highest demands for sustainability. A sun-panel cluster as well as an outdoor gym have been planned for the roof of the building.

Castellum already owns a number of properties in the Kopparlunden area, which is one of the most dynamic areas in Västerås, with an inspiring industrial-history background theme. Today's Kopparlunden has been developed into the most highly populated cluster of modern and innovative offices in Västerås.

Project summary:

Castellum erects building (Koppartorget 4 and 5) in Västerås, with direct access to the E18 highway and the central districts of the city

Investment: Approx. MSEK 195

Occupancy: Occupancy to begin Q4, 2021

Leasing value: Fully leased, approx. MSEK 14 annually

Leasable rea and leasing rate, respectively: Approx. 5,800 sq.m; economic leasing rate of 86% to date

Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in the Nordic region. Property values total SEK 95.2 billion and holdings mainly comprise office, warehousing/logistics and public-sector properties, covering a leasable area of 4.3 million square metres. Castellum operates through a decentralized organization with a strong and clear local presence in 17 Swedish cities, as well as Copenhagen and Helsinki. Castellum is the only company from the Nordic real-estate and construction sector elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), joining a select group of companies who achieve world's-best ranking on sustainability issues. In 2019, Castellum received several awards for sustainability efforts, including Global Sector Leader from GRESB. This means that Castellum ranks first in the world for the offices-and-logistics sector. In addition, Castellum was awarded Gold-level placement for sustainability reporting by the EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For further information, visit www.castellum.com.

