Castellum divests Halmstad University

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum is selling properties in the university area in Halmstad. The buyer is Intea Fastigheter, which thereby increases its portfolio in the area. The total lettable area is 36,376 square meters and the sales price amounts to SEK 714 million net after deductions for deferred tax and expenses of approximately SEK 16 million.

The transaction includes the properties Fanborgen 3 and part of Fanan 39, both part of the university area in Halmstad. As Halmstad's second tallest building, the Fanborgen 3 property under the name Trade Center is a well-known and tall iconic building with its 24 floors, 73.5 meters and reflective glass facade. The property was built in 1991 and has several conference rooms with stunning sea views.

"After owning these properties for a long time, it feels good to hand them over to Intea Fastigheter, who already have a strong presence in the area. We are convinced that continued development benefits from having one and the same owner of the entire area ", says Henrik Saxborn, CEO of Castellum AB.

The transaction in summary:

Castellum is selling properties within the university area in Halmstad

Buyer: Intea Fastigheter AB (publ)

Acquisition price: SEK 714 million

Rental value: SEK 55 million

Occupancy rate: 94%

Remaining average contract duration: 2.8 years

Total lettable area: approximately 36,376 sqm

Resignation date: January 4, 2021

Properties that the transaction includes:

Fanborgen 3

Part of Fanan 39

About Castellum:

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centres and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters. One of our sustainability goals is to be completely climate neutral by 2030. Castellum is the only Nordic real estate company selected by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.

www.castellum.se

