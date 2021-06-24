Castellum first in the Nordics with WELL certification of entire property portfolios

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2016, Castellum became the first company in the Nordic region with WELL certification. We are now taking another pioneering step by joining WELL Portfolio, a new program for certifying entire portfolios of properties.

"It is a smart and effective tool with many benefits. Now we can become even better at meeting our customers' growing interest in health and well-being", says Henrik Saxborn, CEO of Castellum.

The WELL standard has been developed together with researchers, doctors and architects. The concept includes ten factors that affect human health: air, water, light, sound, diet, exercise, thermal comfort, materials, community and well-being. Since its launch in 2015, WELL has grown significantly and today more than 23,000 buildings are certified or ongoing, of which 34 are in Sweden.

In 2020, the WELL Portfolio was announced, which is based on standardization of the documentation and certification process adapted to each company's portfolio and structure.

"We carefully analyzed this and came to the conclusion that portfolio certification provides several benefits for us, and in addition it is more economical than how we work with WELL today," says Filip Elland, Head of Sustainability at Castellum. "It also gives us the opportunity to, in addition to certifying our projects, also create sub-portfolios to certify individual offices and properties in a simple and efficient way."

By once again leading the way for a powerful initiative, Castellum is consolidating its leading position in sustainability in the real estate industry. Within the WELL Portfolio program, Castellum is also part of a group of around 40 international companies, such as Barclays, BNP Paribas, JLL, Prologis and CBRE Global Investors.

The new volume portfolio also includes the additional certification WELL Health and Safety. It is a new module developed in 2020 and certifies offices for reduced spread of infection against covid-19 and other diseases, which may be an interesting complement to secure the workplace of the future.

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Saxborn, CEO Castellum AB, +46 706-94 74 50

Filip Elland, Head of Sustainability, Castellum AB, +46 703-20 63 26

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the Nordic region's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of approximately SEK 96 billion. We are active in 14 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions with a lettable area of 3.8 million square meters. One of our sustainability goals is to be entirely climate neutral by 2030. Castellum is the only Nordic real estate company selected by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.

www.castellum.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/castellum/r/castellum-first-in-the-nordics-with-well-certification-of-entire-property-portfolios,c3373056

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8364/3373056/1436059.pdf Press release Castellum WELL Portfolio https://news.cision.com/castellum/i/outdoor-office-space-at-greenhaus-in-helsingborg--sweden,c2928874 Outdoor office space at GreenHaus in Helsingborg, Sweden

SOURCE Castellum