Castellum Invests in Helsingborg - Starting Construction on GreenHaus and Setting Up Coworking Possibilities

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum is just beginning construction on the GreenHaus office building with just over 10,000 sq.m. in Oceanhamnen, Helsingborg's new city district. The total investment for the project, including land acquisition, is calculated to MSEK 300.

"It feels very positive that we can start construction on GreenHaus. This is an important project for us in an exciting new city district which has just begun to take form. The building will be WELL-certified and we're also planning for a major coworking venture," says Henrik Saxborn, CEO of Castellum AB.

In connection with the GreenHaus inauguration, the Castellum-owned United Spaces coworking company will invite individuals and companies to check out coworking possibilities on one of the building floors. 230 workplaces have been factored into the calculation. This is the first United Spaces operations office to be set up in Helsingborg.

"We're incredibly happy to be expanding our operations into Helsingborg. It's a city where many things are happening, located in a high-growth region close to cities such as Malmö and Copenhagen. We see that this venture has huge potential. We've been looking for likely premises in the area, and now we've found the ideal solution," says Yvonne Sörensen Björud, CEO of United Spaces.

Fully leased, rental income is estimated to amount to approximately MSEK 19. The current occupancy rate is approx. 31%. In addition to United Spaces, the Juhlin & Partners law firm, and the Helsingborg Vårdcentral AB health-care centre are among the tenants. Occupancy will occur during spring of 2022.

About WELL-certification:

WELL-certification was established in the USA in 2014, after six years of research and development in the field. By integrating scientific and medical research on features of the built environment that impact health, behaviour and risk factors, an international standard was formed, which applies to a building's design, construction and operations. The factors under appraisal for WELL certification include: air, light, water, exercise, nutrition, comfort, and a sense of wellbeing.

About Coworking:

Our working processes are continuously changing to match the pace of adding new generations to the workforce, along with technological developments and an increasing need to establish networks and work cooperatively. These changes dramatically affect our workplaces and they increase demands for versatility and new services. Coworking is an answer to changing requirements.

Within the coworking process, companies sign on to a membership. This provides the opportunity to utilize versatile workplaces that promote more dynamic meetings, cooperation and knowledge exchange, as well as offering a vast array of shared services.

Coworking has made a substantial entry into several major cities and is predicted to grow significantly. For instance, in central London and New York's Manhattan, coworking already comprises 25-30 percent of newly signed office leases.

Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden. Property values amount to SEK 92.7 billion and holdings comprise office, warehousing/logistics and public sector properties, covering a total leasable area of 4.2 million square metres. The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities in Sweden and also in Copenhagen and Helsinki.

In 2019, Castellum received two awards for sustainability efforts; designated Number One in the world by GRESB for the offices-and-logistics sector, as well as the Level Gold award for sustainability reporting from the EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association). In addition, Castellum is the only Nordic real-estate and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), joining a select group of companies in the world who perform best on sustainability issues. The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For further information visit www.castellum.com.

