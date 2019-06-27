Castellum Joins the Pan-European REIT Innovation and CSR Think Tank

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum has become a member of the sustainability and innovation think tank originally created in late 2017 by Alstria, COIMA RES, Colonial, Gecina, Great Portland Estates and NSI. It is the only Nordic real estate company to be part of this collaboration.

The aim of the think tank is to create a common platform of expertise by sharing sustainability and innovation best practices and research from the German, Italian, Spanish, French, British, Dutch and now Nordic real estate markets. Castellum is the seventh member to join the pan-European think tank.

"We are very proud to have been invited to join this group of experienced industry players from all over Europe. I believe we all have a lot to gain from working together to find new innovative solutions which can benefit each of our businesses as well as the real estate sector in Europe as a whole. All of us are facing similar challenges from an environmental, social and financial standpoint, but especially from a digital perspective due to new technology. It is necessary for us to live up to our existing and future customers' expectations in order for us to stay successful longer-term. Therefore this type of collaboration is essential since it can help us speed up innovation and research with the goal to developing tomorrow's real estate business," says Henrik Saxborn, Castellum CEO.

"We are pleased Castellum is joining as a new member. The Nordic countries are global leaders in sustainable development. Adding the experience of Castellum, on CSR and innovation themes, will reinforce our group and enhance our exchanges," declare Olivier Elamine (alstria), Manfredi Catella (COIMA RES), Pere Viñolas Serra (Colonial), Méka Brunel (Gecina), Toby Courtauld (Great Portland Estates plc) and Bernd Stahli (NSI) in a joint statement.

Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden. Property values amount to SEK 89.2 billion and holdings comprise office, warehousing/logistics and public sector properties, covering a total leasable area of 4.2 million square metres.

The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities in Sweden and also in Copenhagen and Helsinki.

In 2018, Castellum received two awards for sustainability efforts; designated Number One in the world by GRESB for the offices-and-logistics sector, as well as the Level Gold award for sustainability reporting from the EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association). In addition, Castellum is the only Nordic real-estate and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), joining a select group of companies in the world who perform best on sustainability issues. The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For further information visit www.castellum.com.

