Castellum Launches the Beambox Storage Service for Consumers

Beambox is a totally new storage solution, featuring on-demand service, that helps people to solve storage of their household belongings reasonably and conveniently, without requiring car or truck transport to distant storage units. Beambox arranges door-to-door pick-up and drop off, takes photos, stores, and redelivers consumer goods when needed. The service can be accessed via an app, and the concept results from activities carried out in Castellum's Next20 innovation lab, a test-arena for digital transformation and innovation. During the first months of this year, the focus has been on turning Beambox into a well-functioning operation, as a wholly-owned subsidiary to Castellum.

"Beambox will further strengthen our position as an innovative and sustainable real estate company. With Beambox, we can offer sustainable and competitive storage solutions with customer convenience at the top of the list. We've also found a good use for over-capacity from temporary vacancies in storage and transport resources. It's win-win for everyone, including the environment", says Henrik Saxborn, Castellum CEO.

Connected with the incorporation, Beambox has employed three people:

Eva Sjökvist, Managing Director, comes most recently from Great Works, where she has been responsible for developing the Beambox concept. Eva has a substantial background in digital products.

Ted Rosén, who will be responsible for sales and marketing, has previous experience from the world of finance, fast-moving consumable products and digital product sales. Ted arrives most recently from the Wrapp digital start-up company.

Lars Runius, in charge of operations, has spent a number of years working with operations and logistics and comes to us most recently from the ICA grocery chain, where he was responsible for efficiency and process development.

In conjunction with the launch, Beambox will be offered to customers in Stockholm.

More facts about Beambox: https://www.beambox.se/

Castellum is one of the major listed real estate companies in Sweden. The fair value of the real estate portfolio amounts to approx. SEK 81 billion and comprises commercial properties for office, retail, warehouse and logistics with a total lettable area of approx. 4.4 million sq. m.

The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities from Copenhagen in the south to Sundsvall in the north.

In 2017, Castellum received two awards for sustainability efforts; designated Number One in the world by GRESB for the offices-and-logistics sector, as well as the Level Gold award for sustainability reporting from the EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association). In addition, Castellum is the only Nordic real-estate and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), joining a select group of companies in the world who perform best on sustainability issues.

The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Castellum AB (publ), Box 2269, SE-403 14 Gothenburg | Corp Id no SE 556475-5550 | Phone +46 31 60 74 00

