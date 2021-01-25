Castellum transforms former government offices into creative workspaces of the future

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After 45 years as a time-typical castle for government officials, now begins the transformation into a dynamic meeting place for future working life. With a strong health profile, WELL certification, padel court, gym and outdoor office space on the roof, Werket will become Jönköping's most attractive workplace.

"We hope to create a school example of how to convert traditional offices into innovative creative environments," says Henrik Saxborn, CEO of Castellum.

Although Werket is not yet officially on the market, Castellum already has discussions with several tenants who have shown interest in the project, which is expected to be fully completed in 2025 after a total investment estimated at SEK 264 million. In total, Werket will comprise approximately 20,700 sq.m. of lettable space.

The starting point for the investment is the so-called "State agencies", which were built in 1975 after several authorities were relocated from Stockholm to Jönköping. The large office complex was located on Lake Munksjön in the city's western center - an area where Castellum, as Jönköping's largest commercial real estate company, has a large presence today.

"With Werket, we are adding new opportunities to our range in Jönköping. There is a great demand for complements to traditional offices, and many tenants want to be part of a larger context with added value outside their own premises. With flexible design of premises, coworking, conference facilities, a strong health profile, restaurant, café and other services, we provide a resounding answer to market demand", says Andreas Georgii, Business Area Manager Castellum Jönköping.

In addition to environmental certification according to Bream, Werket is also planned to become Jönköping's first WELL-certified property. WELL is an international standard that focuses on human health and well-being based on seven parameters; air, water, diet, light, exercise, climate and mental well-being.

To further emphasize health and well-being, several opportunities are created to lead a healthy life both before, during and after working hours. Castellum's own WorkOUT concept is central, with activity-based outdoor spaces for both individual work and meetings on the roof or in a courtyard. On one of the roofs, a facility is created for exercise, yoga and walking. Roofs and courtyards are being turned into green places for recreation, and a fully equipped gym will be built indoors. All based on the idea that the best workplace is the one that helps employees to a more sustainable existence. A place for work, health and life in general.

Facts about Werket

Investment volume: SEK 264 million

Lettable area: approximately 20,700 sqm (of which 16,400 sqm office, 2,000 sqm service and 2,300 sqm basement)

Estimated start of construction: May 2021

Estimated completed building: 2025

Environmental certification: Breeam Very Good

Health certification: WELL

