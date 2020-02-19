Castellum's Annual Report 2019 is Now Available in English

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum's Annual Report 2019 (English language version) is now available on Castellum's website, Investor Relations, Download Center: https://www.castellum.se/en/investor-relations/download-center/. Castellum's digital annual report which briefly summarizes Castellum's 2019 is also available on Castellum's website as well as Tailor Made Report, a tool which enables the reader to customize the content.

This information is information that Castellum is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 08:00 a.m. (CET) on February 19, 2020.

Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden. Property values total SEK 95.2 billion and holdings mainly comprise office, warehousing/logistics and public-sector properties, covering a leasable area of 4.3 million square metres. Castellum operates through a decentralized organization with a strong and clear local presence in 17 Swedish cities, as well as Copenhagen and Helsinki. Castellum is the only company from the Nordic real-estate and construction sector elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), joining a select group of companies who achieve world's-best ranking on sustainability issues. In 2019, Castellum received several awards for sustainability efforts, including Global Sector Leader from GRESB. This means that Castellum ranks first in the world for the offices-and-logistics sector. In addition, Castellum was awarded Gold-level placement for sustainability reporting by the EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For further information, visit www.castellum.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Ulrika Danielsson

CFO

Castellum AB

phone +46-706-47-12-61

Henrik Saxborn

CEO

Castellum AB

phone +46-31-60-74-50

