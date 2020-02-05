Castellum's Annual Report 2019 Released

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum's Annual Report 2019 (Swedish language version) is now available on Castellum's website, Investor Relations, Download Center: https://www.castellum.se/investor-relations/download-center/. Castellum's digital Annual Report is also available online: https://annualreport.castellum.se/2019/sv/.

Printed version of the Annual Report will be available late February 2019. English language version of Annual Report 2019 will be available at the website during week 8, 2019.

This information is information that Castellum is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 AM, CET on February 5, 2020.

For further information contact:

Henrik Saxborn, CEO, Castellum AB, +46 (0)31-60 74 50

Ulrika Danielsson, CFO, Castellum AB, +46 (0)706-47 12 61



Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden. Property values total SEK 95.2 billion and holdings mainly comprise office, warehousing/logistics and public-sector properties, covering a leasable area of 4.3 million square metres. Castellum operates through a decentralized organization with a strong and clear local presence in 17 Swedish cities, as well as Copenhagen and Helsinki. Castellum is the only company from the Nordic real-estate and construction sector elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), joining a select group of companies who achieve world's-best ranking on sustainability issues. In 2019, Castellum received several awards for sustainability efforts, including Global Sector Leader from GRESB. This means that Castellum ranks first in the world for the offices-and-logistics sector. In addition, Castellum was awarded Gold-level placement for sustainability reporting by the EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For further information, visit www.castellum.com.

