Castellum's Interim Report January-September 2019 to be Published on October 18, 2019 - Invitation to Teleconference

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday October 18, 2019, 08:00 am (CET), Castellum will publish the Interim report for period January-September 2019. Investors, analysts and journalists are hereby invited to participate in a teleconference at 09:00 am (CET) on the same date.

The Interim report for period January-September 2019 will be presented during the teleconference, which will be hosted by Castellum's CEO, Henrik Saxborn and CFO, Ulrika Danielsson. The presentation will also include a Q&A session and will be held in English.

Date: October 18, 2019

Time: Report published 08:00 am (CET)

Teleconference 09:00 am (CET)

To participate in the teleconference, please dial in on any of the telephone numbers below at least ten minutes before the teleconference starts:

SE: +46850558354

UK: +443333009273

US: +18338230587

NL: +31207219495

You can access the presentation and the conference via the streaming link below: https://financialhearings.com/event/11810

The Interim report January-September 2019 and presentation will be available on castellum.com:

https://www.castellum.se/en/investor-relations/download-center/

For further information, contact:

Ulrika Danielsson, CFO, Castellum AB, phone +46-706-47-12-61

Isabelle Ljunggren, Investor Relations, Castellum AB, phone +46-708-30-08-90

