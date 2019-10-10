Castellum's Interim Report January-September 2019 to be Published on October 18, 2019 - Invitation to Teleconference
Oct 10, 2019, 02:17 ET
GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday October 18, 2019, 08:00 am (CET), Castellum will publish the Interim report for period January-September 2019. Investors, analysts and journalists are hereby invited to participate in a teleconference at 09:00 am (CET) on the same date.
The Interim report for period January-September 2019 will be presented during the teleconference, which will be hosted by Castellum's CEO, Henrik Saxborn and CFO, Ulrika Danielsson. The presentation will also include a Q&A session and will be held in English.
Date: October 18, 2019
Time: Report published 08:00 am (CET)
Teleconference 09:00 am (CET)
To participate in the teleconference, please dial in on any of the telephone numbers below at least ten minutes before the teleconference starts:
SE: +46850558354
UK: +443333009273
US: +18338230587
NL: +31207219495
You can access the presentation and the conference via the streaming link below: https://financialhearings.com/event/11810
The Interim report January-September 2019 and presentation will be available on castellum.com:
https://www.castellum.se/en/investor-relations/download-center/
Castellum AB (publ)
For further information, contact:
Ulrika Danielsson, CFO, Castellum AB, phone +46-706-47-12-61
Isabelle Ljunggren, Investor Relations, Castellum AB, phone +46-708-30-08-90
Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden. Property values amount to SEK 91.4 billion and holdings comprise office, warehousing/logistics and public sector properties, covering a total leasable area of 4.2 million square metres. The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities in Sweden and also in Copenhagen and Helsinki.
In 2019, Castellum received two awards for sustainability efforts; designated Number One in the world by GRESB for the offices-and-logistics sector, as well as the Level Gold award for sustainability reporting from the EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association). In addition, Castellum is the only Nordic real-estate and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), joining a select group of companies in the world who perform best on sustainability issues. The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For further information visit www.castellum.com.
