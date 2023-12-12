Caster Concepts Expands Manufacturing Facility in Albion, Michigan

News provided by

Caster Concepts

12 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

ALBION, Mich., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caster Concepts, a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty casters and industrial caster wheels, announces the completion of a 16,000 square foot expansion at their West Michigan Ave facility in Albion, Mich. This marks the company's fourth expansion since 1995, reinforcing its commitment to long-term growth.

Continue Reading
Caster Concepts Albion Michigan at Sunset
Caster Concepts Albion Michigan at Sunset

"With continued onshoring and production growth in aviation, heavy equipment and automotive, we are seeing growth in customers seeking solutions that enable them to effectively move large components and finished goods through their manufacturing facilities and warehouses," said Bill Dobbins, President, Caster Concepts. "Our expanded capabilities position us well to help our customers meet these challenges safely."

The facility in Albion focuses on production of the company's core products and includes customized polyurethane fabrication capabilities, as well as other equipment and resources needed to match the right product to specific applications. Used properly, advanced caster technology – developed for the specific material handling challenge – provides up to 3X longer life and reduces push force by more than 70%, addressing major ergonomic and operational challenges.

For more information about Caster Concepts, visit www.casterconcepts.com.

About Caster Concepts

Based in Albion, MI, Caster Concepts designs and builds industrial heavy-duty casters and wheels for virtually any application. Companies rely on Caster Concepts to increase productivity and reduce the risk of worker injury in heavy-duty material handling applications. Our high-capacity casters feature load ratings that range from below 3,000 pounds to over 100,000 pounds. Caster Concepts is ISO 9001-2015 certified and offers one of the industry's shortest lead times, making it the premier choice for many industries. The company was awarded the 2022 Corporate Impact Award by the state of Michigan. Visit CasterConcepts.com

Contact: Steve Ferency, [email protected]

SOURCE Caster Concepts

Also from this source

Caster Concepts and Ergonauts Performance Technologies Host Material Handling Safety Webinar

Caster Concepts and Ergonauts Performance Technologies Host Material Handling Safety Webinar

Caster Concepts and Ergonauts Performance Technologies are partnering to host a Webinar entitled "Ergo Solutions – Casters as a Material Handling...
Caster Concepts Expands Solutions Engineering Team

Caster Concepts Expands Solutions Engineering Team

Citing increased customer demand for improvements in material handling safety, maneuverability and workload efficiency, Caster Concepts has added...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.