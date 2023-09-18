Caster Concepts Expands Solutions Engineering Team

Caster Concepts Inc., a global leader in industrial material handling solutions, adds two industry veterans to extend its solutions engineering team in the aerospace, heavy equipment and automotive markets.

ALBION, Mich., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citing increased customer demand for improvements in material handling safety, maneuverability and workload efficiency, Caster Concepts has added Brad Hays and Christopher Johnson to its solutions engineering team.

BRAD HAYS

"With continued labor pressure, manufacturers are focused on ensuring their associates are as safe and productive as possible," said Doug Backinger, vice president of sales at Caster Concepts. "Having Brad and Chris bring their considerable material handling knowledge to our customers will enable us to continue to provide the best solutions for each use case."

Brad Hays has over 13 years of experience helping North American automotive and industrial manufacturers improve their material handling efficiency. A self-described "caster nerd," Hays focuses on ensuring cart and caster designs optimize user safety and ergonomics.

Chris Johnson has multiple years' experience in helping warehouses, assembly facilities and manufacturers increase productivity and eliminate downtime. By focusing on heavy-duty materials handling applications, Chris is a recognized expert in balancing caster life, associate safety and factory productivity.

Caster Concepts provides custom-engineered casters for a wide range of material handling applications. The solutions engineering team helps develop fit-to-purpose casters that increase efficiency, productivity and safety.

About Caster Concepts

Based in Albion, MI, Caster Concepts designs and builds industrial heavy-duty casters and wheels for virtually any application. Companies rely on Caster Concepts to increase productivity and reduce the risk of worker injury in heavy-duty material handling applications. Our high-capacity casters feature load ratings that range from below 3,000 pounds to over 100,000 pounds. Caster Concepts is ISO 9001-2015 certified and offers one of the industry's shortest lead times, making it the premier choice for many industries. The company was awarded the 2022 Corporate Impact Award by the state of Michigan. Visit CasterConcepts.com.



Contact:

Mike Crisp

[email protected]

SOURCE Caster Concepts