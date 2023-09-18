Caster Concepts Expands Solutions Engineering Team

News provided by

Caster Concepts

18 Sep, 2023, 15:02 ET

Caster Concepts Inc., a global leader in industrial material handling solutions, adds two industry veterans to extend its solutions engineering team in the aerospace, heavy equipment and automotive markets.

ALBION, Mich., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citing increased customer demand for improvements in material handling safety, maneuverability and workload efficiency, Caster Concepts has added Brad Hays and Christopher Johnson to its solutions engineering team.

Continue Reading
BRAD HAYS
BRAD HAYS

"With continued labor pressure, manufacturers are focused on ensuring their associates are as safe and productive as possible," said Doug Backinger, vice president of sales at Caster Concepts. "Having Brad and Chris bring their considerable material handling knowledge to our customers will enable us to continue to provide the best solutions for each use case."

Brad Hays has over 13 years of experience  helping North American automotive and industrial manufacturers  improve their material handling efficiency.  A self-described "caster nerd," Hays focuses on ensuring cart and caster designs optimize user safety and ergonomics.

Chris Johnson has multiple years' experience in helping warehouses, assembly facilities and manufacturers increase productivity and eliminate downtime. By focusing on heavy-duty materials handling applications, Chris is a recognized expert in balancing caster life, associate safety and factory productivity.

Caster Concepts provides custom-engineered casters for a wide range of material handling applications. The solutions engineering team helps develop fit-to-purpose casters that increase efficiency, productivity and safety.

About Caster Concepts
Based in Albion, MI, Caster Concepts designs and builds industrial heavy-duty casters and wheels for virtually any application. Companies rely on Caster Concepts to increase productivity and reduce the risk of worker injury in heavy-duty material handling applications. Our high-capacity casters feature load ratings that range from below 3,000 pounds to over 100,000 pounds. Caster Concepts is ISO 9001-2015 certified and offers one of the industry's shortest lead times, making it the premier choice for many industries. The company was awarded the 2022 Corporate Impact Award by the state of Michigan. Visit CasterConcepts.com.

Contact:
Mike Crisp
[email protected]

SOURCE Caster Concepts

Also from this source

Caster Concepts Introduces TWERGO® Xtreme Casters for Aerospace and AGV Applications

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.