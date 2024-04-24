Caster Concepts Focuses on Taking AGV Performance to a New Level at 2024 AUTOMATE Show

ALBION, Mich., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caster Concepts, a leader in the world of industrial mobility solutions, will showcase a range of mobility solutions developed to improve Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) design and performance at the 2024 AUTOMATE Show, Booth #3486, May 6-9 in Chicago, Illinois. The company produces customized casters for manual and automated applications for use across many industries.

Join Caster Concepts' AGV experts at Booth #3486. Experience how ergonomic casters help your AGV carry more and go farther on a single charge. Caster Concepts' Heavy Duty Casters Allow AGVs To Realize 50% Greater Battery Run Time To Carry Heavier Loads Longer.

"AGV battery performance and vehicle maneuverability are critical in material handling," Doug Backinger, Vice President of Sales at Caster Concepts, said. "Specifying the right casters can significantly improve an AGV's performance, and create additional design options for application engineers. Caster Concepts works directly with customers and end users to identify the optimal caster solution for your AGV or automated cart application."

During the Automate Show, Caster Concepts will be demonstrating several recent advances, including:

TWERGO™ AGV caster certification of 55% lower starting forces by Ergonauts, an independent third-party engineering company.

of 55% lower starting forces by Ergonauts, an independent third-party engineering company. Over 50% greater battery runtime for material handling carts using patented caster technology for heavy-duty operations.

Introduction of TWERGO™ Xtreme Casters specifically designed for high capacity aerospace and AGV applications

To learn more, visit the Caster Concepts booth (#3486) at AUTOMATE or visit online at www.casterconcepts.com .

About Caster Concepts

Based in Albion, MI, Caster Concepts designs and builds industrial heavy-duty casters and wheels for virtually any application. Companies rely on Caster Concepts to increase productivity and reduce the risk of worker injury in heavy-duty material handling applications. Our high-capacity casters feature load ratings that range from below 3,000 pounds to over 100,000 pounds. Caster Concepts is ISO 9001-2015 certified and offers one of the industry's shortest lead times, making it the leading choice for many industries. The company was awarded the 2022 Corporate Impact Award by the state of Michigan. Visit CasterConcepts.com.

