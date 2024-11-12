Caster Concepts Helps Reduce Workplace Noise with CasterShoX® Wheels

ALBION, Mich., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caster Concepts, a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty casters and industrial caster wheels, is addressing the issue of noise and its impact on workplace safety with the innovative CasterShoX® caster wheel. This innovative solution has been proven to reduce noise levels by up to 64% in Perceived Volume, adding to a safer work environment while still offering the mobility and stability needed to move sensitive loads.

With CastershoX®, this feat of engineering has packed significant advances in noise reduction and shock absorption into an industrial caster that looks like – and fits into the same footprint as — a traditional caster.

"The CasterShoX® caster wheel was designed to help customers meet and exceed noise reduction safety standards," Doug Backinger, Vice President of Sales at Caster Concepts, said. "The product represents years of research and customer support to make the workplace safer while still offering the highest quality product possible."

The CasterShoX® caster wheel differs from more traditional solutions due to a patented design which eliminates unnecessary vibrations. The suspension is built directly into the wheel hub, resulting in quieter operation. Additionally, it significantly reduces shock to the load. This makes it particularly useful in high traffic, high value applications involving sensitive cargo - such as used in the electronics, glass, automotive manufacturing, etc. industries.

CasterShoX® caster wheels have helped plant managers and operators exceed OSHA safety requirements without compromising operational efficiency.

To learn more, visit www.casterconcepts.com or contact a Caster representative to discuss operational needs.

About Caster Concepts

Based in Albion, MI, Caster Concepts designs and builds industrial heavy-duty casters and wheels for virtually any application. Companies rely on Caster Concepts to increase productivity and reduce the risk of worker injury in heavy-duty material handling applications. Our high-capacity casters feature load ratings that range from below 3,000 pounds to over 100,000 pounds. Caster Concepts is ISO 9001-2015 certified and offers one of the industry's shortest lead times, making it the premier choice for many industries. The company was awarded the 2022 Corporate Impact Award by the state of Michigan. Visit CasterConcepts.com

