Caster Concepts Introduces Line of Heavy Duty Casters for Demanding Applications

ALBION, Mich., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caster Concepts, a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty casters and industrial caster wheels, has introduced multiple casters designed for heavy duty, extra heavy duty and super heavy duty applications. With real-world capacities exceeding 100 tons, these casters are custom designed to provide optimal solutions when massive loads need to be moved safely and efficiently.

"These products offer engineered solutions designed to improve productivity and safety in demanding applications such as moving equipment or heavy materials," Doug Backinger, Vice President of Sales at Caster Concepts, said. "We are working with customers to offer the solution that best matches their material handling and work environment needs."

Designed and produced completely in the US, these products can be quickly manufactured and shipped – and can meet the most stringent industry standards. They are currently used in the manufacturing of heavy machinery spanning multiple industries, including agriculture, marine, aerospace, automotive, asphalt and more. Product grades include:

Heavy Duty (80 series, 81 series, 85 series, 87 series, 90 series, 91 series)

Extra Heavy-Duty Category (95 series, 97 series, 99 Series)

Super Heavy Duty – 2-99 (82 series and up Kingpin and 2-81 KingPinless and up) Includes Dual Wheel casters



For additional information, visit www.casterconcepts.com or contact a Caster representative to discuss specific needs.

About Caster Concepts

Based in Albion, MI, Caster Concepts designs and builds industrial heavy-duty casters and wheels for virtually any application. Companies rely on Caster Concepts to increase productivity and reduce the risk of worker injury in heavy-duty material handling applications. Our high-capacity casters feature load ratings that range from below 3,000 pounds to over 100,000 pounds. Caster Concepts is ISO 9001-2015 certified and offers one of the industry's shortest lead times, making it the premier choice for many industries. The company was awarded the 2022 Corporate Impact Award by the state of Michigan. Visit CasterConcepts.com

