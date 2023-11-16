Caster Connection Implements 3D Caster Configurator on Website, Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions

News provided by

CADENAS PARTsolutions

16 Nov, 2023, 11:00 ET

Caster and Wheel Solutions Manufacturer adds configurable CAD files to online catalog.

CINCINNATI and COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caster Connection, a provider of caster and wheel solutions, has now launched a 3D CAD model configurator to show case their products online. Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions, the addition of this configurator to Caster Connection's existing product drawings will allow engineers to more efficiently research and purchase product by allowing them instant access to 3D CAD models.

Continue Reading

The update includes many of Caster Connection's product lines, including the CC Nylex, CC Stark, CC Stout, and the popular CC Apex wheels. These casters focus on ergonomics, noise reduction, safety and cost. "We pride ourselves in helping our clients identify pain points and find solutions," stated Caster Connection's Director of Marketing, Jeremy King. The addition of the configurator allows new and existing clients to explore these products and make informed purchasing decisions.

Prior to launching the configurator, Caster Connection offered clients the option to download basic CAD drawings. Now clients can maneuver and manipulate the product in real time, with the ability to rotate, measure and more. "The ability to configure and manipulate products directly in the website will really improve our client's research and buying process," add King. "Clients can now drill down into specific SKUs based on their project's needs."

In addition to customizing products, Caster Connection customers can now download 3D caster models in over 100 native and neutral formats allowing engineers to implement the models into any project.

About Caster Connection 

Caster Connection is a manufacturer of casters and wheels as well as a master distributor of elite brand casters, wheels, and other material handling products. The company was built on the founding principle: "Our Company will work to constantly seek ways to increase the value our clients receive for their investments in casters and wheels and provide solutions that make them successful." Caster Connection is dedicated to developing the most innovative and optimal solutions in order to deliver enhanced ergonomics, safety, and efficiency for every partner.

About CADENAS PARTsolutions
CADENAS PARTsolutions provides 3D part catalogs and product configuration solutions, helping industrial component manufacturers increase sales leads and ensure that components get "designed in" to OEM products.

Media Inquiries

CADENAS PARTsolutions

Adam Beck
Director of Marketing
400 Techne Center Drive, Ste. 301
Milford, OH 45150 USA

Phone:   513-453-0453
Fax:       513-453-0460

[email protected]
www.partsolutions.com
@partsolutions

SOURCE CADENAS PARTsolutions

Also from this source

Caster Central Adds CAD Models to Online Catalog, Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions

Caster Central Adds CAD Models to Online Catalog, Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions

Caster Central, an everyday caster and storage handling solutions provider, has now launched an online configurator to show case multiple brands of...
Ferguson and CADENAS PARTsolutions collaborate to enhance industrial customer experience in accessing and reusing CAD models and data

Ferguson and CADENAS PARTsolutions collaborate to enhance industrial customer experience in accessing and reusing CAD models and data

CADENAS, a provider of 3D parts catalogs and product configuration solutions, has announced a collaboration with Ferguson Industrial, the nation's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.