Castheon Selected as Principal for America Makes MATCHAS Project

$3.6 Million Award Aims to Revolutionize Nb-C103 Alloy for Hypersonics and Space Applications

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Castheon has been selected as the principal for the Maturing AM Technology for Nb-C103 in Hypersonics and Space (MATCHAS) project, awarded $3.6 million. This groundbreaking initiative, part of the America Makes program, aims to address critical challenges in additive manufacturing (AM) by enhancing the feedstock supply chains for Nb-C103, a high-temperature refractory alloy crucial for hypersonic and space applications.

Castheon has deep expertise with refractory alloys and improving material properties.

Traditional metal alloys used in additive manufacturing (AM) are typically based on compositions developed for conventional manufacturing methods. However, for critical high-temperature applications, these traditional nickel and cobalt-based superalloys often reach their performance limits. In contrast, refractory-based alloys can perform at much higher temperatures, exceeding the capabilities of traditional superalloys. This project focuses on modifying legacy alloys or developing new ones tailored for AM to achieve superior product performance, increased yield, improved producibility, and reduced post-processing costs. High-value materials like high-temperature refractory alloys and nickel-based superalloys are at the forefront of this research.

The MATCHAS program specifically targets the cost-efficiency and performance enhancement of Nb-C103 powder feedstock by qualifying an extended particle size distribution (PSD) for both laser powder bed fusion (PBF-LB) and directed energy deposition (DED) methods. Castheon aims to utilize a larger percentage of a powder production run, thereby reducing costs and enhancing productivity.

In collaboration with ATI, AP&C, and Amaero, Castheon will leverage its expertise to qualify extended powder sizes from a 15-180 μm production run, ensuring material integrity and reliability. Castheon will use these feedstocks for PBF-LB manufacturing, while FormAlloy will handle the DED processes, both guided by historical material performance data.

The selected final materials will undergo rigorous testing led by NASA Glenn Research Center and NSL. Lockheed Martin and Firefly Aerospace will serve as production transition partners, further maturing refractory AM materials for hypersonic thermal protection systems and space propulsion applications.

The program includes practical demonstrations to achieve direct performance validation and aims to reach a Manufacturing Readiness Level (MRL) of 7. Castheon aims to support the MATCHAS project's ambitious targets, which include a 42% reduction in Nb-C103 powder costs and a 150% increase in AM productivity, all while preserving material properties and part performance.

A notable highlight of this program is Castheon's successful integration of a C-103 thruster into the Firefly Spectre engine, destined for the Blue Ghost Lunar lander. This achievement highlights the potential of the MATCHAS program, and Castheon as principal, to drive advancements in both hypersonic and space exploration technologies.

Dr. Youping Gao, founder of Castheon, shared his enthusiasm for the project: "Our expertise with refractory alloys, particularly Nb-C103, is what sets us apart in the industry. This project aligns closely with my passion for solving complex challenges in metal additive manufacturing. Our comprehensive, science-based knowledge in AM, combined with a robust production approach, enables us to lead the industry with state-of-the-art solutions. We have dedicated ourselves to improving the performance and capabilities of the greater industry through innovative AM solutions. The MATCHAS project embodies that mission, and we are thrilled to lead this transformative effort."

Gregory Pilon, Chief Revenue Officer of ADDMAN Group, commented on the project's impact: "The MATCHAS project is a significant milestone for Castheon and the broader ADDMAN Group. By advancing Nb-C103 alloy capabilities, we are enabling a wider range of applications in hypersonics and space exploration. This project not only enhances our technological leadership but also solidifies our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that serve the evolving needs of our customers and the industry."

