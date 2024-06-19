Castillo Engineering Secures 3 Portfolios of Illinois Community Solar Projects Totaling 56 MW in First Quarter of 2024

Company meets growing market demand for comprehensive utility-scale solar design & engineering services

MAITLAND, Fla., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Castillo Engineering announced that it has been selected as the Engineer of Record (EOR) for three portfolios of community solar projects in Illinois, totaling 56 MW across 14 projects, during the first quarter of this year. The portfolios consist of three projects for a total of 23 MW with Recon Corporation ; seven projects for a total of 21 MW, and four projects for a total of 12 MW. All of these fixed-tilt, bifacial solar module projects will leverage Castillo's in-house civil, electrical, structural, and power system studies services alongside its Project Management Office (PMO). The projects are expected to be completed by Q1 of 2025.

One of many community solar projects Castillo Engineering & Recon Corporation have completed in Illinois.

"We continue to select Castillo due to their extensive experience in the region completing projects cost effectively and efficiently," said Scott Walker, President at Recon Corporation. "The fact that Castillo has all engineering disciplines - civil, electrical and structural, in-house has helped to streamline and reduce costs on all of the projects we have completed in Illinois together."

Over the past four years, Illinois has tripled the amount of installed community solar capacity in the state. In response to the high demand for utility-scale solar design and engineering services in the region, Castillo has been able to significantly increase its capacity to handle additional projects over the past several years, including through the addition of its PMO. The firm has also successfully integrated its civil engineering services in order to provide a one-stop shop for its clients. Castillo attributes its consistent growth , in part, to adding its civil engineering division, which has been used in 650 percent more projects since initially added to the firm's offerings a year ago.

"We're grateful that the market has been receptive to our service offerings, which span all relevant disciplines for large-scale solar projects, and continues to recognize our over three decades of design and engineering expertise," said Christopher Castillo, CEO at Castillo Engineering. "We look forward to finding further efficiencies with these three project portfolios and deepening our experience throughout the Midwest."

About Castillo Engineering

Founded in 1998, Castillo Engineering is a leading large-scale design and engineering firm that delivers expertise in full service solar and energy storage design, engineering, and consulting services to developers, EPC contractors and utility companies. Castillo Engineering's services cover electrical, structural, civil and substation design and engineering and project management. The firm's experience completing over 1,500 solar and energy storage projects and unmatched expertise has made it the go-to solar engineering firm for utility-scale ground mount system construction documents. The firm was ranked by Inc 5000 three years in a row as one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S., as well as the 9th fastest growing engineering firm in the nation. Castillo Engineering is based in Maitland, Florida, and is licensed in all 50 U.S. states, District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Learn more at castillope.com.

Castillo Engineering Media Contact:

Lisa DeMarco

[email protected]

310-990-1925

SOURCE Castillo Engineering