Castillo Engineering Selected by Northern Sun Energy on 18 MW of Onyx Renewables Solar Projects

U.S. Army installation projects in Louisiana & a community solar project in New York are underway

MAITLAND, Fla., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Castillo Engineering has been selected by Northern Sun Energy to provide design and engineering services on three Onyx Renewables solar projects throughout New York and Louisiana, totaling 18 MW. The 5 MW community solar project in Troy, New York uses fixed tilt racking and was commissioned late last month. Located on the Fort Johnson U.S. Army installation, each of the two co-located 6.5 MW projects in Louisiana will also use fixed tilt technology, and are expected to be completed in Q1 of 2025.

Onyx Renewables' 5 MW community solar project in New York. Photo source: Onyx Renewables

New York has become the top community solar market in the country with more than 1.8 GW of operational capacity, or double that of the next closest states. This new 5 MW community solar project contributes to the continued growth of community solar in the state as well as to the state's goal to generate 70 percent of the state's electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

"Onyx Renewables is a well-respected and highly customer-focused developer that prioritizes quality in all their processes, and we're glad to be able to work alongside them on this impactful set of projects," said Chris Balogh, Vice President at Northern Sun Energy. "We worked closely with Castillo Engineering to complete the 5 MW project in New York on time and on budget and are excited to collaborate with them again on the co-located Army base projects in Louisiana."

The Army's climate goals include transitioning all of its installations to 100 percent carbon pollution-free electricity by 2030. As of last year, 45 percent of the Army's installation electricity was carbon-free. Part of how the Army achieved this was through its over 950 renewable energy projects that supply it with over 480 MW of power. The Army also plans to add 25 new microgrids in 2024 alone. The companies' work on the upcoming 13 MW Fort Johnson Army installation project will significantly contribute to the Army's climate goals while providing more reliable and secure energy year-round.

"We are grateful to be able to support our industry-leading partner, Northern Sun Energy, again on this next set of projects," said Christopher Castillo, CEO at Castillo Engineering. "Together, our wide-ranging industry expertise have enabled us to transform energy and regulatory complexities into simple clean energy solutions and accelerate carbon emission reductions."

