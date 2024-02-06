Castillo Engineering Selected by Summit Ridge Energy on an 82 MW Illinois Community Solar Portfolio

Castillo Engineering

06 Feb, 2024, 08:37 ET

Partners collaborate to provide cost savings to residents and businesses through 26 projects in the state

MAITLAND, Fla., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Castillo Engineering has been selected by Summit Ridge Energy, the nation's leading commercial solar company, to provide design and engineering services on an 82 MW portfolio of 26 community solar projects in Illinois. Part of the Illinois Shines or Adjustable Block Program, each of the average 3 MW community solar projects will use bifacial solar modules mounted on single-axis solar trackers. In addition to providing more affordable, clean energy to residents and businesses that previously did not have access to solar energy, the majority of these projects will also provide pollinator-friendly habitats. Many of the projects will begin construction in Q1 2024 and are expected to be completed by Q4 2024. Once complete, Castillo Engineering and Summit Ridge Energy will have completed over 120 projects, totaling over 375 MW, throughout the country together. 

A Summit Ridge Energy 3 MW community solar project located in Morris, IL. (Photo: Summit Ridge Energy)
"We chose to work with Castillo Engineering on this portfolio of projects due to their extensive community solar experience within Illinois, their Project Management Office, as well as their highly customized solutions," said Pradeep Mohanraj, Vice President of Engineering at Summit Ridge Energy. "Throughout our longstanding relationship, Castillo Engineering has provided Summit Ridge and our EPC partners with critical feedback on design improvements, product selection, and innovative value engineering ideas, among other deliverables, that enable us to build these projects on schedule and on budget."

Community solar capacity in the U.S. is expected to continue growing rapidly, with total capacity expected to increase from about 6 GW in 2023 to 14 GW by 2028, according to an analysis from Wood Mackenzie. Illinois is now ranked as the fourth largest U.S. state in terms of community solar operating capacity. Collectively, Summit Ridge Energy and Castillo Engineering will have a community solar portfolio of over 500 MW in Illinois by the end of 2024.

"We are fortunate to have the opportunity to work with an industry leader like Summit Ridge Energy on this additional portfolio of impactful community solar projects in Illinois," said Christopher Castillo, CEO at Castillo Engineering. "Summit Ridge Energy's extensive experience in the local zoning approval process, interconnection processes and proven track record in Illinois is unmatched. We look forward to continuing to work alongside them to provide more affordable renewable energy and cleaner air to local communities that previously did not have access to solar energy systems."

About Castillo Engineering
Founded in 1998, Castillo Engineering is a leading large-scale design and engineering firm that delivers expertise in full service solar and energy storage design, engineering, and consulting services to developers, EPC contractors and utility companies. Castillo Engineering's services cover electrical, structural, civil and substation design and engineering and project management. The firm's experience completing over 1,500 solar and energy storage projects and unmatched expertise has made it the go-to solar engineering firm for utility-scale ground mount system construction documents. The firm was ranked by Inc 5000 three years in a row as one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S., as well as the 9th fastest growing engineering firm in the nation. Castillo Engineering is based in Maitland, Florida, and is licensed in all 50 U.S. states, District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Learn more at castillope.com.

