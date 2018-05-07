Casting Begins for Season 2 of CTV's THE LAUNCH

TORONTO, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Hot on the heels of a breakthrough inaugural season that delivered a series of consecutive #1 hit songs and amassing more than 12 million streams internationally to date – including one certified Platinum single – CTV announced today that casting for Season 2 of its hit original series THE LAUNCH IS NOW OPEN. Production of the CTV's original series, a new format that garnered an exclusive worldwide distribution deal with Sony Pictures Television (SPT), is set to begin filming once again in Toronto this coming fall for the 2018/19 Season.

Aspiring megastars can prep their auditions for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work with some of the biggest names in music and to record a new original song written by some of the best songwriters in the world. The deadline for submission is Monday, June 11 at 11:59 PM ET. For all casting details and updates, including instructions on how to apply, fans can visit CTV.ca/TheLaunch, the CTV Facebook Page, and follow @TheLaunchCTV on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

"As THE LAUNCH continues to attract attention around the world, we're thrilled to be back in production with this unique Canadian format," said Randy Lennox, President, Bell Media and Executive Producer, THE LAUNCH. "We can't wait to discover the next group of hit-making artists in Season 2."

"As the media landscape continues to change ever so rapidly, some things never change as innovation, proof of concept, great talent, great songs and great story-telling are cornerstones to great opportunity and great entertainment," said Scott Borchetta, Founder/President/CEO of the Big Machine Label Group and co-creator and Executive Producer of THE LAUNCH. "The first season of THE LAUNCH provided all of that and more. I'm thrilled with the success of our very first season and can't wait to meet the next wave of incredible talent to take on Season 2 of THE LAUNCH!"

