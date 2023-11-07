Casting of Peruvian Actress Claudia Zevallos Bolsters Indie Film Tyson's Run into the Top 10 Globally on Netflix

Following its limited theatrical release in the US, the Planet 9 Productions' film played to live audiences on 500 screens across Latin America, debuting in Peru in March of 2022

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The remarkable success of the heartwarming film Tyson's Run in Peru and across Latin America is a testament to the captivating journey of Claudia Zevallos , a proud Peruvian actress who is making her mark in Hollywood.

Tyson's Run Film Artwork Claudia Zevallos

Claudia's superb supporting role portrayal of a Peruvian Spanish teacher, Ms. Fernandez, in the film struck a chord with Latinos across the continent. The success of Tyson's Run in Latin America demonstrates Claudia's dual role as a talented actress and a cultural ambassador of sorts. Her path from Peru to Hollywood and her dedication to showcasing Peruvian culture on the international stage have left an indelible mark on the hearts of her fans. The film's trajectory is a reflection of Claudia's arc, and it emphasizes the power of storytelling to inspire and connect people across borders.

The clever marketing campaign (featuring Claudia) orchestrated by Star Films, a Peruvian-based distribution company, played a pivotal role in the film's theatrical and subsequent streaming success on Netflix, even prior to it being made available to the streamer's subscribers in the US. One of the highlights of Claudia's creative commitment to her roots was her insistence on including the Peruvian flag and a poster of Machu Picchu in the set decoration of her classroom in the film. This small but impactful detail was appreciated and celebrated by the Peruvian and other Latin Press, serving as a symbolic source of pride and inclusion. Multiple news outlets and entertainment shows across Latin America featured interviews with Claudia, such as Magaly TV La Firme and El Comercio , emphasizing her role in the film and highlighting the meaningful details that enriched her character and the storyline.

Claudia commented, "I am truly honored to have been a part of 'Tyson's Run' and humbled by the amazing support the film and I have received. It's a story that needed to be told, and I am ecstatic to see it touching lives and resonating with audiences in Latin America. I want to thank everyone who watched the film and spread the word."

Claudia's first major English-speaking role was opposite Tom Skerritt in the two-character feature film Day of Days , earning her the Best Actress Award at the 2017 Women's International Film & Arts Festival.

After relocating to Hollywood from Arequipa, Peru, and appearing weekly on an Altamira Entertainment/Telemundo series, Claudia began being cast in English-speaking roles, which eventually led to her starring in two recent nationwide theatrical releases, with Tyson's Run in 2022 and A Snowy Day in Oakland in 2023. A Snowy Day in Oakland, featuring a star-studded ensemble cast, written and directed by Kim Bass , produced by Deanna Shapiro and Planet 9 Productions' John Cappetta , is being distributed by PoC Studios and began streaming on STARZ on October 5th.

Tyson's Run, TYSON'S RUN MOVIE TRAILER - YouTube , will begin streaming on Netflix in the United States on February 28th, 2024. Claudia's next starring role will be in the upcoming horror-thriller-noir film "A Lawyer, The Devil, 3 Priests, and a Nun," inspired by the true story of a Peruvian Inca mummy.

Producers Regina Griffin and Lisa Hamil noted that the plan is to film in Los Angeles and Peru. Executive producer John Cappetta will oversee the film's production via Planet 9 Productions.

Contact:

Tiffany Cummins

Talent Resources

925-212-4200

[email protected]

Nicole Carter

Talent Resources

508-431-8466

[email protected]

SOURCE Planet 9 Productions