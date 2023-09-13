Casting Resin Market to increase by USD 2.33 billion between 2022 to 2027 | Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Alchemie Ltd., ASAHI YUKIZAI CORP. and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The casting resin market size is expected to grow by USD 2.33 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.61% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Growing demand from the automotive industry is notably driving the casting resin market. However, factors such as Volatile raw material prices may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Type (Polyurethane, Epoxy, and Unsaturated polyester), End-user (Automotive, Building and construction, Electrical and electronics, and Transportation and others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the casting resin market incluidng Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Alchemie Ltd., ASAHI YUKIZAI CORP., Atul Ltd., carbonblack composites, Chang Chun Group, CHEMZEST, China Petrochemical Corp., Covestro AG, DIC Corp., Gougeon Brothers Inc., Hexion Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Kolon Industries Inc., Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd., Polytek Development Corp., RESOLTECH SAS, Schmid Industrieholding GmbH, Specialty Resin Chemical, and Suzhou Xingye Materials Technology Co. Ltd..The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Casting Resin Market 2023-2027

Casting Resin Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers casting resin such as Epoxy Resin.

Casting Resin Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

The polyurethane segment is significant during the forecast period. These coatings are used as surface coatings that have organic units of urethane links or even thermoplastic polyurethanes. Furthermore, polyurethane paint can be used for a wide range of applications, such as wood coating, flooring, automotive, buildings, and construction. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography

APAC will contribute 56% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the growth in the commercial and residential construction sector and the increasing investments in economic development in the region. Furthermore, per capita income in the APAC region has risen as a result of developing countries' growth. The countries include India, China , Indonesia , and others. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Casting Resin Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist casting resin market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the composite rebar market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the casting resin market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of casting resin market companies

Casting Resin Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.61% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.14 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Alchemie Ltd., ASAHI YUKIZAI CORP., Atul Ltd., carbonblack composites, Chang Chun Group, CHEMZEST, China Petrochemical Corp., Covestro AG, DIC Corp., Gougeon Brothers Inc., Hexion Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Kolon Industries Inc., Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd., Polytek Development Corp., RESOLTECH SAS, Schmid Industrieholding GmbH, Specialty Resin Chemical, and Suzhou Xingye Materials Technology Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

