castLabs' cloud multi-DRM solution - DRMtoday used by PBS to protect their valuable content

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- castLabs is proud to announce its partnership with the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), as the broadcaster will use castLabs' cloud digital rights management (DRM) - DRMtoday solution to protect its online video content.

DRMtoday allows end customers to reliably enjoy protected video, while being safely secured along the delivery chain. castLabs' flexible and global DRM solution offers a complete set of features built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), and a user-friendly interface, with support from a professional services team. The main features include multi-DRM for WisePlay, Widevine, PlayReady, and FairPlay Streaming DRM systems, concurrent stream limiting, geoblocking, device capability awareness, Widevine CAS for PayTV set-top box services, and more.

"Core to PBS's mission is accessibility— we must ensure that our award-winning programming can be found across a wide array of platforms including web, mobile platforms (Android and iOS), media streaming devices (Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, and Roku) and Samsung's smart TVs. For that reason, it was important for us to find a solution that could offer PBS secure content protection at scale and castLabs' DRMtoday solution does just that," said Scott Nourse, PBS Senior Vice President of Product & Innovation.

"It's been a pleasure working together with PBS and supporting them in securing their video assets across a variety of OTT platforms," said Alec Henthorne, Solutions Architect at castLabs. "Their team is very knowledgeable which has contributed to a seamless integration. We are looking forward to working with PBS to support them on any future projects and continue to support their wonderful mission."

With DRMtoday viewers can expect instant playback as castLabs' speedy network and solution minimize key delivery time wherever customers are to help them enjoy video sooner.

About castLabs

castLabs pioneers software and cloud services for digital video markets worldwide to easily enable premium movie, TV, and audio distribution. Their range of applications and services are designed to help businesses deliver high-quality video experiences through protected content playback over a large selection of consumer devices and platforms. castLabs solutions include DRMtoday DRM and CAS licensing, PRESTOplay cross-platform player SDKs, Video Toolkit cloud encoding, Widevine certification , and expert technical consulting.

About PBS

PBS , with more than 330 member stations, offers all Americans the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and digital content. Each month, PBS reaches over 120 million people through television and 26 million people online, inviting them to experience the worlds of science, history, nature, and public affairs; to hear diverse viewpoints; and to take front row seats to world-class drama and performances. PBS's broad array of programs has been consistently honored by the industry's most coveted award competitions. Teachers of children from pre-K through 12th grade turn to PBS for digital content and services that help bring classroom lessons to life. Decades of research confirms that PBS's premier children's media service, PBS KIDS, helps children build critical literacy, math and social-emotional skills, enabling them to find success in school and life. Delivered through member stations, PBS KIDS offers high-quality educational content on TV – including a 24/7 channel, online at pbskids.org , via an array of mobile apps and in communities across America. More information about PBS is available at www.pbs.org , one of the leading dot-org websites on the internet, or by following PBS on Twitter , Facebook or through our apps for mobile and connected devices . Specific program information and updates for press are available at pbs.org/pressroom or by following PBS Communications on Twitter .

