Castle & Cooke Mortgage, LLC Named One of the 2018 Best Workplaces for Millennials by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

"We realize that in order to appeal to a millennial workforce, we need to create a company culture that supports the things they value most," said Castle & Cooke Mortgage CEO and President, Adam Thorpe. "Because of that, we look for unique opportunities to foster a healthy work-life balance, provide mentorship opportunities and engage philanthropically with the community in impactful and meaningful ways."

Great Place to Work, a research and consulting firm, evaluated more than 50 elements of team members' experience on the job, including employee pride in the organization's community impact, belief that their work makes a difference and a feeling that their work has special meaning. Rankings are based on employees' experiences, regardless of their role.

"Great Place to Work is proud of these Best Workplaces that give their millennial employees the tools they need to succeed," said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Organizations like Castle & Cooke Mortgage set the bar for other workplaces seeking to retain and develop the next generation of leaders and proves that giving millennials jobs with purpose and meaning drives them to give their best at work, benefitting the company as a whole."

The Best Workplaces for Millennials is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Castle & Cooke Mortgage was also ranked as a Best Medium Workplace and a Best Workplace in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE.

About Castle & Cooke Mortgage

Castle & Cooke Mortgage, LLC® (NMLS #1251) is one of the nation's leading independent mortgage lenders with locations across the United States. The company has over 350 employees and is founded on three core values — integrity, honesty and transparency. Headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company is renowned for its smooth and efficient origination process, the unparalleled support it provides to its sales force and the quality customer service it offers to borrowers. Castle & Cooke Mortgage can be found at castlecookemortgage.com, on Twitter at @CastleandCooke and on Facebook at Facebook.com/Castle.Cooke.Mortgage. Castle & Cooke Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender.

Castle & Cooke Mortgage, LLC® is licensed in AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KY, MD, MI, MS, MO, NE, NV, NM, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, TN, TX, UT, WA, WI and WY. Licensed by the Arizona Department of Financial Institutions, Arizona Mortgage Banker: BK-0908287. Licensed by the Department of Business Oversight, under the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act License #4130740. Regulated by the Colorado Division of Real Estate. Georgia Residential Mortgage Licensee, License #43759. Illinois Residential Mortgage Licensee. Licensed by the Mississippi Department of Banker and Consumer Finance. Ohio Mortgage Loan Act Certificate of Registration #SM.502008.000. Oregon Mortgage Lending License #ML-4090. Washington #CL-1251.

About the Best Workplaces for Millennials

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from more than 434,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in Financial Services & Insurance. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual FORTUNE "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for millennials, women, diversity, small and medium-sized companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture consulting services, Great Place to Work helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention and stock performance.

