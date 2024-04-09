Castle Automotive Group Ranks 119th in the 2024 Automotive News List of Top 150 Dealer Groups, Marking Significant Year-Over-Year Growth

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Automotive Group is thrilled to announce its remarkable achievement in joining the 2024 Automotive News list of Top 150 Dealer Groups for the 2nd consecutive year, securing the 119th position. This placement signifies a significant leap of 25 spots compared to its standing in 2023, making it the 4th largest year-over-year jump nationally for any included automotive dealer group.

automotive news 2024

The recognition from Automotive News, a leading source of news, data, and insights for the automotive industry, underscores Castle Automotive Group's commitment to leading through excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. With a relentless focus on delivering unparalleled service and quality vehicles, Castle Automotive Group has earned its place among the elite in the automotive retail sector.

"Being recognized by Automotive News in their list of Top 150 Dealer Groups again is an honor in and of itself, but to then be further celebrated in our significant year-over-year strides in this list has truly been humbling for all of us at CAG," said Joe Castle, CEO of Castle Automotive Group. "I am extremely grateful and proud of every employee on my team that has made this achievement possible, which reflects our unwavering commitment to the greater Chicago & Northwest Indiana market and local communities, customers and families we serve."

Castle Automotive Group attributes its remarkable growth to a combination of strategic initiatives, operational excellence, and a customer-centric approach. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, investing in employee training and development, and fostering a culture of continuous improvement, the group has successfully positioned itself as a leader in the highly competitive automotive market.

As Castle Automotive Group continues to expand its footprint and elevate the car buying experience for customers across the Greater Chicago market, the company remains steadfast in its mission to redefine automotive retailing and set new benchmarks for excellence in the industry.

"We are immensely grateful to our loyal customers, valued partners, and dedicated team members for their unwavering support and commitment," added owner and CFO, Bob Politza. "This achievement would not have been possible without their trust, collaboration, and hard work. As we celebrate this milestone, we remain firmly focused on driving innovation, delivering exceptional value, and creating memorable experiences for every customer who walks through our doors."

Castle Automotive Group is a premier automotive dealership group committed to providing customers with an exceptional car buying experience.

