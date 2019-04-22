Castle Brands Announces Strong Case Sales Performance For its Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2019

NEW YORK, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Brands Inc. (NYSE American: ROX), a developer and international marketer of premium and super-premium drinks brands, today reported preliminary case sales results for its four lead brands, which represent over 90% of Castle Brand's total case sales, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.

Case Sales highlights for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2019:

Case sales of Jefferson's Bourbon grew to almost 90,000 cases (9L), an increase of 19% over the prior fiscal year. This makes Jefferson's one of the top-five selling ultra-premium bourbons and the only leading ultra-premium bourbon not owned by a major spirits company.

resumed case sales growth in the fiscal year ended . This puts Gosling's rum in the top-ten premium imported rum brands in America; and, as with , it is the only brand in that group not owned by a major spirits company. Knappogue Castle Single Malt Irish Whiskey saw its best year ever, posting strong double-digit growth. New streamlined packaging and the release of unique limited expressions at higher price points contributed to this performance. These expressions include Knappogue Castle 21-year old and the Cask Finish Series with 12-year old expressions finished in Marco De Bartoli Marsala casks and Château Pichon Baron casks.

"We are proud of Castle Brand's case sales performance in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. We believe that it is unique for a small independent spirits and premium beverage company to have several brands that are either leading or outpacing the growth of their respective categories," stated Richard J. Lampen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Castle Brands.

"We expect that growth of these brands, particularly Jefferson's, will continue to drive our long-term trends of increasing sales and improving financial performance," Mr. Lampen continued.

"Crossing the 2,000,000 case sales level for Gosling's Stormy Ginger Beer is an important milestone. To drive further growth for Gosling's Stormy Ginger Beer in important new channels, we recently hired a Vice President of Non-Alcohol Sales," said John Glover, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Castle Brands.

"The growing popularity of ginger beer cocktails, including Goslings' trademarked "Dark 'n Stormy"® cocktail, has been an important growth driver of both Goslings Stormy Ginger Beer and Goslings Black Seal Rum. Goslings Stormy Ginger Beer is now sold in all 4,500 Walmart stores in the United States and has become a leader in their mixer section. With the addition of our new Vice President, we expect the success in Walmart to lead to new placements in other important chains," Mr. Glover added.

About Castle Brands

Castle Brands is a developer and international marketer of premium and super-premium drinks brands including: Jefferson's®, Jefferson's Presidential SelectTM, Jefferson's Reserve®, Jefferson's Ocean Aged at Sea Bourbon®, Jefferson's Wine Finish Collection, Jefferson's Wood Experiments and Jefferson's Manhattan Barrel Finished Cocktail, Goslings® Rums, Goslings® Stormy Ginger Beer, Knappogue Castle Whiskey®, Clontarf® Irish Whiskey, Pallini® Limoncello, Boru® Vodka, Brady's® Irish Cream, The Arran Malt® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, The Robert Burns Scotch Whisky and Machrie Moor Scotch Whisky. Additional information concerning the Company is available on the Company's website, www.castlebrandsinc.com.

