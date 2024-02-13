Castle Connolly Names 40 Physicians within The Prelude Network® as 2024 Top Doctors

14 clinics across the global network have specialists included in the prestigious list; Dr. Jamie Grifo, Program Director at NYU Langone Fertility Center, part of The Prelude Network®, receives distinguished award for 25th year in a row

HOUSTON, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prelude Network® (Prelude), the largest and fastest-growing network of fertility providers in North America, today celebrates 40 of its physicians across 14 clinics within its expansive network who are named a 2024 Top Doctor by Castle Connolly.

Castle Connolly Top Doctors are nominated by their peers, after which the Castle Connolly research team evaluates specific criteria to determine who should qualify as a Top Doctor, including consideration of each nominee's professional qualifications, education, hospital and faculty appointments, research leadership, professional reputation, disciplinary history, interpersonal skills, and outcomes data. The recognition methodology has been vetted and endorsed by the Castle Connolly Medical Advisory Board.

Part of Inception Fertility™ (Inception), a family of fertility brands and the largest provider of fertility services in North America, Prelude's clinics span throughout California, Texas, New York, Indiana, Florida, and Western Canada. Prelude specialists include innovators in fertility care who have pioneered some of today's most advanced reproductive technologies, including vitrification, fertility preservation, and preimplantation genetic testing (PGT).

Dr. Jamie Grifo, Program Director at NYU Langone Fertility and Chief Executive Physician of Inception, was named a 2024 Castle Connolly Top Doctor for the 25th year in a row. Dr. Grifo shares, "It is always exciting to be named a Castle Connolly Top Doctor and be recognized among my peers, many of whom I have had the pleasure of working closely with to advance the sciences of reproductive healthcare to give more aspiring parents greater options over their family building. I look forward to continuing the course of innovation, uncover new treatments and technologies and most of help, help our patients realize their dreams of having a baby."

Each clinic within Prelude is dedicated to the patient experience and providing compassionate, personalized fertility care through a full range of comprehensive diagnostic and treatment services, including in vitro fertilization (IVF) and intrauterine insemination (IUI), LGBTQ+ family building, third party reproductive services, fertility preservation, genetic testing, and more.

"Inception Fertility extends its heartfelt congratulations to our incredible physicians who are so deserving of the Top Doctor recognition," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception Fertility. "Through their tireless commitment to their craft and our patients, each doctor has made a contribution to advancing the field of reproductive medicine."

Those Prelude clinics who are included in the 2024 Top Doctor by Castle Connolly are Advanced Fertility Center of Chicago (Chicago, Illinois), Aspire Fertility Dallas (Dallas, Texas), Aspire Houston Fertility Institute (Houston, Texas), Aspire Fertility San Antonio (San Antonio, Texas), Center for Reproductive Medicine (Orlando, Florida), Indiana Fertility Institute (Carmel, Indiana), IVFMD (Miami, FL), Main Line Fertility (Philadelphia, PA), NYU Langone Fertility Center (New York, New York) Pathways Fertility (Atlanta, Georgia), Pacific Fertility Center (San Francisco, California), Reproductive Biology Associates (Atlanta, Georgia), Reproductive Medicine Group (Tampa, Florida), and Tennessee Fertility Institute (Nashville, Tennessee).

A full list of Prelude 2024 Top Doctor winners can be viewed at https://www.preludefertility.com/our-awards.

About The Prelude Network®

The Prelude Network® (Prelude), the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America, is the clinic network of Inception Fertility™ – a family of fertility brands that touches every part of the fertility journey, including diagnostics and treatment to financial accessibility.

Each clinic, as part of the Prelude Network, is committed to delivering the highest level of personalized fertility care by the nation's leading reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and practitioners by focusing on an excellence in science, medicine and the patient experience. The growing Prelude Network has over 75 total locations nationwide, offering a wide range of fertility services including egg freezing, IVF, genetic testing, LGBTQ+ fertility options, and egg/embryo storage, among others.

About Inception Fertility™

Inception Fertility™ (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by through development, research and thought leadership.

Through its growing family of national organizations – which includes The Prelude Network®, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America; Pathways Fertility, clinics that provide affordable, individualized and high quality care; MyEggBank®, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America; BUNDL Fertility™, a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program; HavenCryo™, a long-term reproductive preservation and storage solution provider and NutraBloom®, a premium lifestyle brand with expertly formulated supplements to support individuals' health and wellness goals for preconception – Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

Media Contact:

Mia Humphreys

239-297-6592

[email protected]

SOURCE The Prelude Network