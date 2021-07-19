Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC Announces the Addition of Platform Business Leader, Barry Libert, as Board Member and CEO Advisor

"We are very excited to add Barry as a board member. Barry's expertise in building and growing platform businesses is critical as new technologies and disruptive business models impact the healthcare sector. For example, according to Mckinsey , there is a quarter trillion-dollar opportunity for telemedicine to alter how and where Americans receive their care," says CCPHP President and CEO Dean McElwain. "We look forward to Barry's expertise in new technologies, machine learning, and modern business models as CCPHP continues to expand and evolve its support organization for top physicians nationwide."

"I am pleased to join the CCPHP board and explore how multi-sided business models with marketplaces like Uber and Airbnb can accelerate CCPHP's business," said Libert. "CCPHP is the nation's premier concierge conversion company for top doctors. Now the organization is taking its business one step further by exploring the opportunities of large-scale networks and how the value of AI and data can benefit their current and future patients, doctors, and partners. We see a clear path to exponential growth for the company and its stakeholders where everyone benefits, especially the patient."

Castle Connolly Private Health Partners (CCPHP) works with exceptional physicians to create and support concierge (membership-based) healthcare programs that enable the optimal practice environment and the physician-patient relationship. Members (patients) pay an affordable fee to take advantage of a wide array of enhancements for a more convenient, comprehensive, collaborative, and personalized approach to support health and wellbeing.

Barry Libert is a board member and CEO advisor for growth companies where he focuses on the application of platform business models to achieve exponential growth and value. Libert began his career with McKinsey & Company and was a partner and co-leader of Global Research and Innovation at Arthur Andersen. He started and sold several of his own startups. Barry is a graduate of Tufts University (BA, Magna Cum Laude) and Columbia University (MBA, Beta Gamma Sigma). Libert has co-authored six books, 1,500 articles, and 20 ebooks, appearing in publications like HBR, MIT, NYT, WSJ, and Forbes.

