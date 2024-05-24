Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC Would Like to Recognize Erik Suh, MD and His Work With The Korean American Professional Association

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korean American Health Professional Association (KAHPA) is a Seattle-based nonprofit focused on networking, community service, and mentorship programs for Korean American health professionals.

Founded by Castle Connolly Top Doctor Erik Suh, MD, KAHPA was established to address the needs of Korean American patients by providing culturally sensitive care and increasing access to various specialties.

"We can't have a treatment algorithm that's based mostly on Caucasians who are 68 years old. We need to be able to tease out subgroups of the population who might have different results."

About CCPHP

Castle Connolly Private Health Partners (CCPHP) works with exceptional physicians to create and support concierge (membership-based) healthcare programs that enable the optimal practice environment and the physician-patient relationship. Members pay an affordable annual fee to take advantage of a wide array of enhancements for a more convenient, comprehensive, collaborative, and personalized approach to support health and wellbeing. For more information, go to ccphp.net .

