Castle Creek Biosciences Expands its Innovative Gene Therapy Platform for Rare Genetic Connective Tissue Disorders through Research Collaboration with Mayo Clinic

EXTON, Pa., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage cell and gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing disease-modifying therapies for patients suffering from rare diseases for which there is a lack of available treatment options, today announced a research collaboration with Mayo Clinic to advance discovery and pre-clinical development of investigational gene therapy candidates for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta (OI) and classical Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS), which are rare genetic connective tissue disorders that currently have no treatments approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). The research will be led by principal investigator David R. Deyle, M.D., a board-certified medical geneticist with the department of medical genetics at Mayo Clinic and a leader in the field of connective tissue disorders.

"We are honored to be working with Dr. Deyle and his highly regarded research team at Mayo Clinic to identify and evaluate gene therapy candidates that hold promise for treating debilitating, rare connective tissue disorders with high unmet medical needs," said Matthew Gantz, president and chief executive officer of Castle Creek Biosciences. "We expect this initiative will be the first of multiple Castle Creek strategic collaborations with leading medical research institutions that have the potential to expand our innovative gene therapy discoveries for rare diseases and offer hope to underserved patient communities impacted by these devastating conditions."

Osteogenesis imperfecta, also known as brittle bone disease, is caused by genetic mutations that affect the synthesis of Type I collagen and can lead to fragile bones, scoliosis, short stature, dental disorders, and laxity of skin ligaments. OI is estimated to affect one in 6,600 people in the U.S. and may be diagnosed at any age. Classical EDS results from genetic mutations affecting synthesis of Type V collagen and is associated with skin hyperextensibility and fragility, hypotonia, joint instability, chronic pain, and fragile blood vessels. Vascular and pulmonary complications have also been reported. EDS is estimated to affect one in 20,000 people in the U.S.

"Castle Creek is leveraging its proven expertise and experience in rare diseases and late-stage clinical development of cell and gene therapies to establish strategic collaborations with world-class research organizations for studying early-stage novel treatments to address critical, unmet medical challenges of patients suffering from rare genetic conditions," said Jeff Aronin, founder and chairman of Castle Creek Biosciences, and founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Paragon Biosciences, LLC. "We commend Matthew and his leadership team for their strategic insight and guidance that have long-term potential to fuel discovery and advancement of innovative gene therapy candidates and enhance the depth of Castle Creek's pipeline."

For this research collaboration, Castle Creek will contribute its proficiency in rare diseases and gene therapy development and has licensed intellectual property related to OI and classical EDS from Mayo Clinic. Following completion of the discovery through pre-clinical development phases at Mayo Clinic, Castle Creek anticipates moving into clinical development of selected gene therapy candidates at its in-house, commercial-scale current good manufacturing practices (cGMP) manufacturing facility located in Exton, Pa.

About Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc.

Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage cell and gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing disease-modifying therapies for patients suffering from rare diseases for which there is a lack of available treatment options. The company's proprietary autologous fibroblast platform potentially allows for the development of personalized, targeted and redosable cell-based gene therapy product candidates for monogenic and chronic disorders. The company's most advanced product candidate, dabocemagene autoficel (D-Fi), is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the localized treatment of chronic wounds due to recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB). The company is also currently evaluating FCX-013 in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe localized scleroderma. In addition, Castle Creek Biosciences is pursuing discovery and potential development of early-stage novel product candidates with the goal of expanding its robust pipeline into other rare diseases and broader indications where there are significant unmet needs. The company operates an in-house, commercial-scale manufacturing facility in Exton, Pennsylvania that benefits from the validated systems and processes previously implemented at the site for manufacture of an FDA-approved cell therapy product. Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc. is a portfolio company of Paragon Biosciences, LLC. For more information, visit https://castlecreekbio.com/ or follow Castle Creek on Twitter @CastleCreekBio.

About Paragon Biosciences, LLC

Paragon is a global life science leader that creates, builds and funds innovative biology-based companies in three key areas: cell and gene therapy, adaptive biology and advanced biotechnology. The company's current portfolio includes Castle Creek Biosciences, CiRC Biosciences, Emalex Biosciences, Evozyne, Harmony Biosciences, Qlarity Imaging, Skyline Biosciences, and a consistent flow of incubating companies created and supported by the Paragon Innovation Capital™ model. Paragon stands at the intersection of human need, life science, and company creation. For more information, please visit https://paragonbiosci.com/.

