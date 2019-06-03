Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals Appoints Mary Spellman, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of Research & Development

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals, LLC., a privately held biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for patients with rare, serious or debilitating dermatologic conditions, today announced the appointment of Mary Spellman, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of Research & Development of Castle Creek.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Spellman to the Castle Creek team as we advance into late stage clinical development with our investigational diacerein ointment for the potential treatment of patients with epidermolysis bullosa simplex," said Greg Wujek, Chief Executive Officer of Castle Creek. "Dr. Spellman brings decades of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry and has supported the successful development of topical products. We look forward to her insights, not only as a leader in our industry but also as an accomplished practicing dermatologist."

Dr. Spellman is a board‑certified dermatologist with over 30 years of clinical experience. Prior to joining Castle Creek, Dr. Spellman managed the planning and execution of late-stage clinical programs as Chief Medical Officer of Menlo Therapeutics. She previously was a medical consultant providing medical and safety support for multiple biopharmaceutical and device development companies, served as Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of Development at Revance Therapeutics, Senior Director of Medical Research in immunology at Biogen Idec, Vice President of Dermatology Research at Connetics Corporation, and Medical Director at Novartis Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Spellman earned her M.D. from the Medical College of Wisconsin.

"Throughout my career I have been focused on advancing the development of new therapies positioned to help patients who often do not have any effective options available for their dermatologic conditions," said Dr. Spellman. "This is an exciting time to join Castle Creek as the company moves closer to bringing a much needed therapy to people living with the most common form of epidermolysis bullosa, a severe and debilitating condition associated with fragile skin and widespread blistering."

About Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals

Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals (CCP) is a privately held biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for patients with rare, serious or debilitating dermatologic conditions. The company, with offices in Parsippany, New Jersey and Chicago, Illinois, is dedicated to developing and bringing novel therapies to those living with epidermolysis bullosa. For more information, visit: www.castlecreekpharma.com.

