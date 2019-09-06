Castle Expands Executive Leadership with Appointment of Heather Howland as VP of Marketing

"Heather brings the right combination of experience to Castle," stated Johan Brissmyr, co-founder and CEO of Castle. "We needed someone that has a deep understanding of not only developing strategic marketing initiatives, but executing against them successfully. The minute we met Heather, we knew that she was the right person to drive brand awareness and market demand for Castle. She is a strong leader and will be an important contributor in taking the company through its next phase of growth. We're extremely fortunate to have her as part of the executive team."

Previously, Howland was the vice president of marketing for Preempt Security, where she created the company's go-to-market plan and global marketing strategy to further establish the company in the enterprise. During her time at Preempt, she was instrumental in launching the company from stealth and increasing the company's brand awareness, which led to $17.5 million in Series B funding. Prior to Preempt, Howland was the vice president of marketing for Lacoon Mobile Security, where she positioned the company for an acquisition by Check Point Technologies. In addition, Howland has held senior marketing positions at IBM, Q1 Labs, BlackBerry and Ascendent Systems.

"Despite a crowded landscape of security vendors, it's still increasingly hard for businesses today to keep their user accounts safe. Consumers still find themselves frustrated and uninformed when their accounts are breached," stated Howland. "What excites me about Castle is its user-centric approach to protecting accounts that security gives security teams an advantage against threats while keeping user experience at the forefront with real time notifications and opportunities to participate in the security of their accounts. I am thrilled to join the Castle team and look forward to helping bring this innovative new approach to the market."

Castle's mission is to make consumers' online accounts more secure everywhere. Today, attackers continuously develop ever more sophisticated techniques for taking over user accounts while constantly adapting to evade security controls. Targeted account takeovers, automated credential stuffing, risky user transactions, and other attacks impersonating users all put user accounts at risk. Castle provides a complete picture of user accounts with continuous visibility into user activities and behavior both before and after login along with a fully automated approach to keeping accounts secure. Organizations can reduce risk and automate threat response and account recovery in real time. From development to operations and security, the user experience remains central.

Castle helps businesses keep their customers' online accounts safe from human-powered account takeovers, automated credential stuffing, risky user transactions and other attacks impersonating users. Castle's user-centric approach to account security allows organizations to fully automate threat response and account recovery in real time with risk-based authentication, granular access policies, and custom workflows for end-to-end account recovery. Unlike traditional solutions, Castle gives users the ability to actively participate in their own account security to keep safe. Castle has also removed complexity for security teams with an easy-to-use, fully automated and developer-friendly solution that enables strong security and keeps user satisfaction at the forefront. Castle is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in Malmo, Sweden and Krakow, Poland.

