Castle Hill Gaming Announces It Has Signed a Lease to Expand Its Virginia Headquarters at Stonefield

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Hill Gaming, one of the nation's leading gaming software developers, announced that it has officially signed the lease for its new headquarters at Stonefield in Albemarle County. OPZ Bernstein funded the $45 million ground-up mixed-use development space where Castle Hill will be the anchor tenant. The company is looking forward to its new 20,000 square foot office space.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our headquarters where we can attract new talent in data science, software design and development to our new facilities once they are open," said Arthur Watson, CEO of Castle Hill Gaming. "The new facility will be a great place to develop our games and harbor innovation."

In June 2019, the Virginia Jobs Investment Program announced Castle Hill Gaming will receive a grant to help hire and train 106 new employees. Shortly after this announcement, the county's Economic Development Authority agreed to provide a matching grant.

"Castle Hill Gaming's exponential growth is slotted to advance the commonwealth's leading position in this key sector. We look forward to the company's next chapter and thank them for delivering a jackpot of more than 100 new jobs here in Virginia," said Gov. Ralph Northam earlier this year.

Castle Hill Gaming is looking forward to moving into its new headquarter once construction is finalized and continuing to grow in the vibrant Albemarle community.

Castle Hill Gaming provides quality gaming solutions to Native American Tribal Casinos across the United States. Our Class II and Class III slot games are built for the player, designed to be familiar and delightful. Through hard work and focused energies, Castle Hill Gaming is quickly emerging as an industry leader in Class II and Class III casino gaming. We have assembled a dynamic team of talented game designers, developers, and mathematicians to create the most entertaining slot games in the market, and our growing portfolio provides the richest player experience in the Casino. Castle Hill combines 2D and 3D animated media with great game play and math to create immersive titles with familiar themes that are both beautiful and fun to play. Our winning play and generous bonuses keep players coming back again and again.

