Castle Hill Gaming Announces Up To 106 New Jobs in Albemarle County

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Hill Gaming, one of the nation's leading gaming software developers, today announced it would like to invest $1.3 million and add 106 jobs at its corporate headquarters in Albemarle County, Virginia.

The company will receive matching grants from the Virginia Jobs Investment Program and Albemarle County to support the hiring and training of the new employees. The announcement was made with Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. Also in attendance were Rep. David Toscano from the Virginia House of Delegates and Ned Gallaway, Chair of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors.

Governor Northam signed into law last year VA House Bill 1609, which brought live horse racing back to Virginia at Colonial Downs, supported by Historical Horse Racing. Castle Hill Gaming is one of only four companies in the United States that provides gaming solutions for Historical Horse Racing and, to date, has created 136 games in both mechanical reel and video formats. The jobs added will include designers, computer programmers, mathematicians, and in other high-skilled fields. With proximity to the University of Virginia, Charlottesville and Albermarle County provide the perfect environment to attract and retain these highly-skilled employees. The average employee compensation at the Charlottesville headquarters exceeds $100,000. Castle Hill plans to continue to add jobs as the Commonwealth increases the number of Historical Horse Racing machines.

"We are proud to call Charlottesville home and to partner with the Commonwealth of Virginia on this important high-tech initiative that is revolutionizing the gaming industry with Historical Horse Racing (HHR) games," said Arthur Watson, CEO of Castle Hill. "We look forward to contributing to the growth and success of Albermarle County and all of Virginia."

The Virginia Jobs Investment Program provides services and funding to companies creating new jobs or experiencing technological change to reduce the human resource development costs for new companies, expanding companies, and companies retraining their employees. There was also a matching grant from Albemarle County to support local economic development.

About Castle Hill Gaming

Castle Hill Gaming provides quality gaming solutions to Native American Tribal Casinos across the United States. Our Class II and Class III slot games are built for the player, designed to be familiar and delightful. Through hard work and focused energies Castle Hill Gaming is quickly emerging as an industry leader in Class II and Class III casino gaming. We have assembled a dynamic team of talented game designers, developers, and mathematicians to create the most entertaining slot games in the market, and our growing portfolio provides the richest player experience in the Casino. Castle Hill combines 2D and 3D animated media with great game play and math to create immersive titles with familiar themes that are both beautiful and fun to play. Our winning play and generous bonuses keep players coming back again and again.

SOURCE Castle Hill Gaming