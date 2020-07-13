Castle Hill Makes First Historic Horse Racing Machine Installation in Kentucky

ELLIS PARK, Ky., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Hill Gaming, one of the nation's leading gaming software developers, announced its first installation of Historic Horse Racing (HHR) machines in Kentucky. On 7-11-2020, Castle Hill installed 24 of machines at the Ellis Park race track.

As a proud member of the National Thoroughbred Racing Association, Castle Hill Gaming is delighted to support Kentucky's renowned horse racing industry.

"Castle Hill is excited to begin operations in Kentucky," said Arthur Watson, CEO of Castle Hill Gaming. "We are proud of our quality fun machines that are already being enjoyed by patrons throughout the United States."

HHR machines have raised $87 million in taxes in Kentucky since 2011, and $33 million of these taxes have supported Kentucky's thriving horse industry, an industry employing approximately 80,000 people and contributing $1.6 billion to the state's GDP.

Ellis Park is a longstanding fixture of Kentucky's horse racing history. Once limited to only live horse racing, Ellis Park is now on track to become a year-round entertainment and gaming destination bringing tourism and strengthening the local economy. "The installation of Castle Hill's HHR machines is a part of our ongoing, exciting developments" said Jeff Inman, General Manager of Ellis Park Racing and Gaming.

About Castle Hill Gaming

Castle Hill Gaming provides quality gaming solutions to Native American Tribal Casinos across the United States. Our Class II and Class III slot games are built for the player, designed to be familiar and delightful. Through hard work and focused energies, Castle Hill Gaming is quickly emerging as an industry leader in Class II and Class III casino gaming. We have assembled a dynamic team of talented game designers, developers, and mathematicians to create the most entertaining slot games in the market, and our growing portfolio provides the richest player experience in the Casino. Castle Hill combines 2D and 3D animated media with great game play and math to create immersive titles with familiar themes that are both beautiful and fun to play. Our winning play and generous bonuses keep players coming back again and again.

