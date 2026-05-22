Castle in the Clouds Opens for 2026 Season on May 23

MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle in the Clouds will open for its 2026 Season on Saturday, May 23. Visitors can look forward to spectacular views of Lake Winnipesaukee and daily tours of the restored Lucknow Mansion. This year, Castle in the Clouds will debut a new exhibition, From Private Estate to Public Treasure: Lucknow after Thomas and Olive Plant. This exhibit features stories, photographs, and memorabilia of the various owners of the Lucknow Estate before the Castle Preservation Society (CPS) was founded in 2006 to manage the estate as a public attraction and museum.

Castle in the Clouds offers over 5,200 acres and 28 miles of hiking trails with varying expertise levels and the Falls of Song waterfall is a highlight of exploring our nature. Start your journey to the historic Lucknow mansion as you travel by trolley along the same road that Thomas & Olive Plant traveled on back in the early 1900s. The Lucknow Estate was designated a National Historic Landmark in 2024, and your visit the Castle is the perfect time to appreciate our dedication to preservation and restoration of this unique estate.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of CPS, which is responsible for the ongoing care and restoration of the Lucknow Mansion and Estate. "This is a pivotal year for the Castle Preservation Society since we are concluding our current strategic plan and continuing to plan for the future of Castle in the Clouds," said Charles Clark, Executive Director of CPS. "Our entire team of staff, board and volunteers are extremely proud of all we have accomplished in the past 20 years, including the significant renovations to the Lucknow Estate which are either complete or scheduled for completion this year."

In 2025, the U.S. Department of the Interior designated the Lucknow Estate as a National Historic Landmark (NHL). An NHL designation is the highest federal recognition of a property's historical, architectural or archaeological significance. This designation for the Lucknow Estate is a testament to the efforts of CPS and the Lakes Region Conservation Trust to care for the property.

On opening day, Castle in the Clouds offers free admission to all Moultonborough residents. This Moultonborough Appreciation Day offers local residents a complimentary opportunity to visit the mansion before the largest crowds arrive in the beginning of summer. In addition to tours, opening day activities include the season's first Saturday Hike and a Lucknow Garden Tour. Throughout this season, Castle in the Clouds will offer 200+ public program sessions, including classes and workshops, a presentation on the history of Ossipee Park, a production of Romeo and Juliet from Advice to the Players, and many other community events. The full calendar of programs and events can be found on the Castle in the Clouds website.

The 2026 season runs from May 23 to October 25. The property is open to visitors daily. Guests are encouraged to enter the property via the Historic Entrance. The original driveway to the Estate was repaved at the end of 2025, and provides an amazing introductory experience to any Castle visit. Onsite tickets are available for purchase beginning at 10:00 am daily, or online tickets can be purchased in advance. The Gift Shop, Carriage House and Exhibit Gallery open at 10:00 am and trolley service to the mansion begins at 10:15 am. Lunch is served in the Carriage House restaurant daily from 11:30 am until 3:30 pm. In addition to self-guided mansion tours, a limited number of tickets for guided tours of Lucknow Mansion and the Lucknow Mansion Basement are also available for those seeking an in-depth and behind-the-scenes experience. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.castleintheclouds.org.

ABOUT CASTLE IN THE CLOUDS

As the premier historical museum in the beautiful Lakes Region of New Hampshire, Castle in the Clouds provides each visitor with a look into the past while providing contemporary comforts to make every visit memorable. Originally called Lucknow, this breathtaking 6,300-acre property was developed in 1913 by Thomas G. Plant, a wealthy shoe manufacturer, to create a luxurious lifestyle with state-of-the-art amenities, beautiful hand-made furnishings, and a large staff to run the estate. These days, visitors come from all around the world to tour the mansion and exhibit gallery, dine in the Carriage House Restaurant or Café in the Clouds, hike miles of hiking and walking trails maintained by partner organization the Lakes Region Conservation Trust, or enjoy one of our many programs and events. Operated by the Castle Preservation Society, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Castle in the Clouds is revered as a cultural and educational resource, with the Lucknow Estate listed on the National Register of Historic Places with national significance in 2018 and designated by the U.S. Department of the Interior as a National Historic Landmark in 2024. Castle in the Clouds is also available as a fairytale wedding venue and versatile private event rental. For more information about Castle in the Clouds, visit www.castleintheclouds.org.

SOURCE Castle in the Clouds