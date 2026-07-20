Castle in the Clouds Hires Kayla Szczesiul as Director of Advancement

MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle in the Clouds is expanding its leadership team by adding Kayla Szczesiul as Director of Advancement. With nearly 20 years of experience in nonprofit fundraising and community partnerships, Ms. Szczesiul will be a valuable addition to the marketing and outreach efforts of Castle in the Clouds and the Castle Preservation Society (CPS).

Castle in the Cloud's Director of Advancement - Kayla Szczesiul

As the Director of Advancement, Ms. Szczesiul will organize, support and coordinate CPS fundraising and marketing initiatives to drive both philanthropic and earned revenue. By working closely with employees and volunteers, she will develop, oversee and implement marketing plans to raise funds to support the CPS mission.

"The 20th anniversary of the Castle Preservation Society marks the start of a new chapter for Castle in the Clouds," said Executive Director Charles Clark. "As we begin a new phase for CPS, we are thrilled to welcome Kayla on the team to lead our fundraising and community outreach efforts. Her experience, vision and resourcefulness will help us shape the next 20 years of the Castle and beyond."

Ms. Szczesiul has worked with organizations across the country in donor relations and development roles, most recently serving as the Development Director for Monadnock Family Services in Keene, NH. In addition to her nearly two decades of experience in the field, she also holds a master's degree in Community-Based Social Marketing from Prescott College.

ABOUT CASTLE IN THE CLOUDS

As the premier historical museum in the beautiful Lakes Region of New Hampshire, Castle in the Clouds provides each visitor with a look into the past while providing contemporary comforts to make every visit memorable. Originally called Lucknow, this breathtaking 6,300-acre property was developed in 1913 by Thomas G. Plant, a wealthy shoe manufacturer, to create a luxurious lifestyle with state-of-the-art amenities, beautiful hand-made furnishings, and a large staff to run the estate. These days, visitors come from all around the world to tour the mansion and exhibit gallery, dine in the Carriage House Restaurant or Café in the Clouds, hike miles of hiking and walking trails maintained by partner organization the Lakes Region Conservation Trust, or enjoy one of our many programs and events. Operated by the Castle Preservation Society, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Castle in the Clouds is revered as a cultural and educational resource and listed on the National Register of Historic Places with national significance. Castle in the Clouds is also available as a fairytale wedding venue and versatile private event rental. For more information about Castle in the Clouds, visit www.castleintheclouds.org.

SOURCE Castle in the Clouds