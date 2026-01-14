Castle Lanterra, InterVest Capital Partners Announce Major US Investments

Partnership Provides More Than $77 Million in Financing for Two Large Multifamily and Residential Conversion Projects in Nevada and Texas

SUFFERN, N.Y., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Lanterra (CL), a leading New York-based national real estate investment firm, and InterVest Capital Partners (ICP), a global alternative investment manager focused on specialty finance and real estate, announced the partnership's second US investment with the closing of a $62.3 million senior bridge loan with borrower Z Modular for Flatz 512 in San Marcos, TX.

The partnership between Castle Lanterra and InterVest began in 2024, with a subordinate loan for the completion of Phase II at Tahoe Beach Club, an amenity-rich, luxury condominium project developed by Excel Realty Holdings located on the South Shore of Lake Tahoe in Stateline, NV.

"We recognize the importance of forming partnerships with industry leaders like InterVest and working closely to ensure shared success for the projects we finance," said Elie Rieder, CEO and Founder of Castle Lanterra. "This investment reflects the strength of our venture, which has allowed us to lend much-needed capital to an exciting project in a highly challenging environment. We are pleased to combine InterVest's long-standing expertise in niche real estate strategies with Castle Lanterra's hands-on, best-in-class investment approach."

Flatz 512 is a recently constructed, 384-unit modern apartment community in San Marcos, TX, offering a mix of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences with upscale finishes and best-in-class amenities. The property is currently in lease-up and is experiencing strong leasing velocity with steady month-over-month absorption. Strategically located between Austin and San Antonio along the I-35 innovation corridor, the community benefits from strong regional job growth and sustained population inflows.

Castle Lanterra launched its credit platform in 2023, focusing on the origination and acquisition of senior bridge loans, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity. With the addition of the two transactions closed with ICP, Castle Lanterra has completed $101.3 million in credit investments since the platform's inception. The firm leverages its deep operating and acquisitions expertise to bring a uniquely borrower-focused and execution-oriented approach to credit investing.

Castle Lanterra continues to focus on a broad array of opportunities across the commercial real estate ecosystem. While the firm has selectively made credit investments, its primary focus remains on its core-plus, value-add, and opportunistic multifamily acquisition strategies.

About Castle Lanterra

Formed in 2009 by Elie Rieder, Castle Lanterra (CL) is a privately held real estate investment company focused on repositioning multifamily communities, acquiring quality, new-construction properties and pursuing emerging investment opportunities in strategic growth markets throughout the United States. Through its credit platform, the firm has focused on originating and acquiring mezzanine and preferred equity. Mr. Rieder has bought and sold tens of thousands of residential units throughout the United States. He is also responsible for managing his family office, which is diversified across asset classes. With an emphasis on value creation and downside protection, CL aims to maximize NOI and provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for its investment partners. Since its inception, CL has completed over $3 billion of transaction volume across 12,000 multifamily units and over 890,000 square feet of commercial space.

About InterVest Capital Partners

InterVest Capital Partners is an SEC-registered investment advisor based in New York, specializing in asset-based lending, leasing, and other structured finance verticals. They were formerly known as Wafra Capital Partners. The firm focuses on private credit, real estate, and debt investments, including those compliant with Shari'ah principles.

